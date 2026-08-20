St. Johns County Office of Public Affairs Earns Florida Public Relations Association's Government Team of the Year Award

St. Johns County receives prestigious recognition for the second consecutive year

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Johns County Office of Public Affairs earned the 2026 Silver Pinnacle Award for Government Team of the Year, presented by the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) during its 69th Annual Golden Image Awards. This marks the second consecutive year St. Johns County has earned the distinction and makes it the only county communications team to be honored more than once since the award's inception.

The St. Johns County Office of Public Affairs has earned the 2026 Silver Pinnacle Award for Government Team of the Year from the Florida Public Relations Association. It is the second consecutive year that St. Johns County has earned the award.

FPRA represents more than 1,100 public relations professionals in 29 chapters across Florida, including professionals in government, health care, education, corporate communications, and public relations agencies.

The Pinnacle Award recognizes a local or state government agency, department, or office in Florida that demonstrates exceptional use of public relations, marketing, and communications to fulfill its mission and better serve its constituents. Entries are evaluated based on:

Outstanding and unique achievements during the past year

Leadership and innovation in communications and strategy

Significant impact and results

"Effective communication is essential to building trust and ensuring residents have access to the information they need," said County Administrator Joy Andrews. "This recognition reflects the dedication, creativity, and collaboration of our Office of Public Affairs team and its commitment to finding new and meaningful ways to connect with our community. We are proud of the work they do every day to help residents stay informed and engaged with their County government."

The St. Johns County Office of Public Affairs provides opportunities for the community to stay informed through media relations, video production, digital communications, a range of websites, and creative partnerships with other departments and community organizations.

Recent accomplishments by the team include:

The annual SJC 101 Citizens Academy

Live streaming of Board of County Commissioners meetings on Facebook , YouTube , and GovTV

, , and Launching three new podcast programs : County Conversations, Behind the SJCenes, and The SJC Report

: County Conversations, Behind the SJCenes, and The SJC Report The SJC Stewardship Series, which showcases locations throughout the county while sharing the stories of the people, places, and heritage that have shaped St. Johns County's history and culture

In May 2026, the County received additional statewide recognition by earning its second consecutive Florida Municipal Communicators Association (FMCA) Certificate of Excellence in Government Communications, as well as the Outstanding Award in the Collaborative Marketing Campaign category for its Inside SJC video series. In 2024, the County's anti-litter initiative, Get Hooked, received multiple national awards from the City-County Communications & Marketing Association (3CMA).

Organizational Excellence is one of the six priorities of the County's Strategic Plan. The priority focuses on creating an environment that fosters collaboration and teamwork and empowers County staff to deliver exceptional service.

Stay informed of more St. Johns County news by , and learn how we're shaping our community's future by advancing the SJC Strategic Plan through the Office of Public Affairs.

Media Contact:

Wayne Larson, Director of Public Affairs

Cell Phone: 904-426-2128

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE St. Johns County