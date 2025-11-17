St. Johns County Unanimously Approves 2026 Legislative Action Plan

Plan aims to improve Transportation Infrastructure, Community Resilience, Agriculture and Conservation, and Government Operations

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Johns County has approved its 2026 Legislative Action Plan (LAP), a comprehensive framework that defines the County's top state and federal priorities for the upcoming legislative cycle. County Administrator Joy Andrews presented the plan to the Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Oct. 21, 2025, where it was unanimously approved.

St. Johns County Commissioners Christian Whitehurst, Sarah Arnold, Krista Joseph, Clay Murphy, and Ann Taylor

The 2026 Legislative Action Plan outlines strategies for securing critical investments, shaping state and federal legislation, and advancing infrastructure, resilience, and quality-of-life initiatives for St. Johns County residents. The plan focuses on four primary policy areas — Transportation Infrastructure, Community Resilience, Agriculture & Conservation, and Government Operations — as well as several ongoing 2025 initiatives that continue into the new legislative year.

"The unanimous approval of the 2026 Legislative Action Plan by the Board reflects our shared commitment to building a stronger, safer, and more resilient St. Johns County," said County Administrator Joy Andrews. "This plan charts a clear path forward for critical investments in transportation, community resilience, conservation, and government services, ensuring that our residents' needs remain at the center of every decision we advocate for at the state and federal level."

Ongoing 2025 Initiatives

State Road 16 / County Road 16A Corridor – Widening a vital gateway corridor from International Golf Parkway to I-95, upgrading it to a four-lane divided highway to improve safety, mobility, and economic competitiveness.

– Widening a vital gateway corridor from International Golf Parkway to I-95, upgrading it to a four-lane divided highway to improve safety, mobility, and economic competitiveness. Senate Bill 180 – Requesting legislative review and modifications to provide counties greater flexibility for post-disaster recovery tailored to local needs.

– Requesting legislative review and modifications to provide counties greater flexibility for post-disaster recovery tailored to local needs. Florida Museum of Black History – Securing legislative funding and codifying a governance plan, including the establishment of a board of directors to oversee the planning, construction, and operation of the museum campus in St. Johns County.

2026 Policy Areas

Transportation Infrastructure

County Road 2209 – Upgrading the roadway from SR 9B to CR 210 and extending the central segment to CR 208, overhauling the CR 2209/CR 210 intersection, and providing a state-mandated alternative north-south route parallel to I-95.

– Upgrading the roadway from SR 9B to CR 210 and extending the central segment to CR 208, overhauling the CR 2209/CR 210 intersection, and providing a state-mandated alternative north-south route parallel to I-95. International Golf Parkway at I-95 – Improving safety, capacity, and traffic flow to accommodate regional growth and traffic from the First Coast Expressway.

– Improving safety, capacity, and traffic flow to accommodate regional growth and traffic from the First Coast Expressway. U.S. 1 / FEC Corridor – Securing federal funds for critical north-south freight corridor improvements, including U.S. 1/CR 210 and U.S. 1/Race Track Road intersections, and eliminating hazardous rail crossings like Alternate CR 210.

– Securing federal funds for critical north-south freight corridor improvements, including U.S. 1/CR 210 and U.S. 1/Race Track Road intersections, and eliminating hazardous rail crossings like Alternate CR 210. State Road A1A Upgrades – Establishing a federal-state partnership to address long-term infrastructure needs and apply green and gray infrastructure at vulnerable areas, including Vilano Beach and Marineland.

– Establishing a federal-state partnership to address long-term infrastructure needs and apply green and gray infrastructure at vulnerable areas, including Vilano Beach and Marineland. Trails and Greenways – Pursuing state and federal resources for priority trails, including Orangedale to Mickler Trail, River to Sea Loop I-95 Overpass, and North A1A Trail to Duval County.

– Pursuing state and federal resources for priority trails, including Orangedale to Mickler Trail, River to Sea Loop I-95 Overpass, and North A1A Trail to Duval County. Evacuation Routes – Requesting FDOT prioritize SR 206 improvements and complete the PD&E process for the SR 206/I-95 interchange to enhance evacuation capacity.

– Requesting FDOT prioritize SR 206 improvements and complete the PD&E process for the SR 206/I-95 interchange to enhance evacuation capacity. Other Priority Corridors – Identifying opportunities to relieve congestion and improve north-south connectivity, expediting capacity and safety improvements on SR 207, SR 312, CR 210, CR 208, Race Track Road, Holmes Boulevard, and other key connectors.

Community Resilience

Hastings / Deep Creek Flood Control Mitigation System – Phase 1 will modernize culverts, raise roadways, and improve stormwater collection; Phase 2 explores options to increase Deep Creek's conveyance capacity from CR 13 to SR 207.

– Phase 1 will modernize culverts, raise roadways, and improve stormwater collection; Phase 2 explores options to increase Deep Creek's conveyance capacity from CR 13 to SR 207. Advocating for Children Today Initiative (IMPACT) – Seeking state matching funds to identify needs, resources, and partnerships that improve outcomes for children in St. Johns County.

– Seeking state matching funds to identify needs, resources, and partnerships that improve outcomes for children in St. Johns County. San Sebastian Regional Park – Developing a 31-acre site along the San Sebastian River with a public boat ramp, safety access, and passive recreational amenities.

– Developing a 31-acre site along the San Sebastian River with a public boat ramp, safety access, and passive recreational amenities. Septic-to-Sewer & Water Projects – Expediting conversions in St. Augustine South, Treasure Beach, Dolphin Cove, and Vermont Heights; prioritizing West Augustine water and sewer infrastructure to support economic development.

– Expediting conversions in St. Augustine South, Treasure Beach, Dolphin Cove, and Vermont Heights; prioritizing West Augustine water and sewer infrastructure to support economic development. Guana Flood Mitigation System – Reconstructing weirs, modifying conveyance channels, and adding erosion control measures to increase flood protection.

– Reconstructing weirs, modifying conveyance channels, and adding erosion control measures to increase flood protection. Other Critically Vulnerable Assets – Securing funding for projects that enhance resiliency, including the International Golf Parkway realignment, shoreline stabilization at Porpoise Point and Oyster Creek, and elevation of Jack Wright Island Road.

– Securing funding for projects that enhance resiliency, including the International Golf Parkway realignment, shoreline stabilization at Porpoise Point and Oyster Creek, and elevation of Jack Wright Island Road. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Projects – Requesting federal funds for the Ponte Vedra Coastal Storm Risk Management Project.

– Requesting federal funds for the Ponte Vedra Coastal Storm Risk Management Project. Summer Haven Estuary Protection Area – Establishing a regional designation to coordinate restoration and preservation with state, federal, and regional partners.

– Establishing a regional designation to coordinate restoration and preservation with state, federal, and regional partners. Coastal Easements – Advocating for collaborative implementation of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers coastal easement guidance.

– Advocating for collaborative implementation of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers coastal easement guidance. Beach Restoration Mandates – Opposing new regulations that increase permitting and monitoring costs for beach restoration projects.

Agriculture & Conservation

Water First North Florida – Requesting phased funding for aquifer recharge to restore river and spring flows, enhance wetlands, and ensure long-term, affordable water supply.

– Requesting phased funding for aquifer recharge to restore river and spring flows, enhance wetlands, and ensure long-term, affordable water supply. Nutrient Management – Collaborating with FDEP to clarify application and interpretation of nutrient management statutes.

– Collaborating with FDEP to clarify application and interpretation of nutrient management statutes. Protecting Working Lands – Advocating for continued funding of the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program and the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program to preserve generational family farms.

– Advocating for continued funding of the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program and the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program to preserve generational family farms. Rural Renaissance – Supporting legislation to improve infrastructure and quality of life in rural communities, including revising the statutory definition of "rural community" to encompass St. Johns County farming areas.

– Supporting legislation to improve infrastructure and quality of life in rural communities, including revising the statutory definition of "rural community" to encompass St. Johns County farming areas. Florida Forever – Requesting FDEP apply a comprehensive approach to conservation and restoration for Summer Haven, the Summer Haven River, and the Matanzas River Estuary, including expansion of the Northeast Florida Blueway boundary.

Government Operations

Emergency Responders – Funding the Parkinson's Disease Research Act to study neurodegenerative disorders and expand presumptive disability protections for first responders.

– Funding the Parkinson's Disease Research Act to study neurodegenerative disorders and expand presumptive disability protections for first responders. Libraries – Advocating for continued federal and state investment in library construction, materials, and technical assistance programs.

– Advocating for continued federal and state investment in library construction, materials, and technical assistance programs. Unfunded Mandates – Opposing policies that require local governments to bear the cost of utility relocations, reporting obligations, or other unfunded regulations.

– Opposing policies that require local governments to bear the cost of utility relocations, reporting obligations, or other unfunded regulations. Strengthen SB 64 – Requesting extension of the 2032 compliance deadline to 2036 for surface water discharge regulations and alignment with available funding to ensure affordability.

– Requesting extension of the 2032 compliance deadline to 2036 for surface water discharge regulations and alignment with available funding to ensure affordability. Community-Based Care Lead Agencies – Revising HB 7089 (2024) to clarify that local agencies are exempt from certain service thresholds.

– Revising HB 7089 (2024) to clarify that local agencies are exempt from certain service thresholds. Confidential Information – Creating a public records exemption to protect personal information of child welfare staff.

With the plan now adopted, the County will begin coordination with the Florida Legislature, Florida Department of Transportation, federal funding agencies, and regional partners. Staff will also monitor relevant legislation and provide regular updates to the Board on advocacy progress.

Visit the County website to view the complete 2026 Legislative Action Plan and learn more about SJC Legislative Day, which is taking place at the Florida State Capitol on Feb. 5, 2026.

Get more St. Johns County news by receiving our e-newsletters and learn how to stay informed with accurate, timely information through a blend of community outreach initiatives by the Office of Public Affairs.

Media Contact:

Tyler Jarnagin, Public Affairs Manager

Cell: 904-814-9214

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE St. Johns County