St. John's Northwestern Academies Appoints Brigadier General John C. Hanley To Serve As Provost

DELAFIELD, Wis., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. John's Northwestern Academies (SJNA) announced that John C. Hanley, Brigadier General, U.S. Army (Retired) has been appointed to serve as the Provost of the Academies effective immediately. BG Hanley joins St. John's Northwestern Academies after a decorated 35-year career with the U.S. Army. "It is not often a school can boast about this caliber of expertise joining their staff within a year's time," said Michael Henn, Board Chair. "For our school to have two retired Generals serving our mission is a great blessing. We are thrilled to have Brigadier General Hanley as our new Provost."

As Provost at SJNA, BG Hanley will serve as the chief academic officer, supporting the implementation of SJNA's academic mission, providing administrative leadership, overseeing the launch of the new Middle School Academy, and driving advancements throughout all levels of the curriculum.

BG Hanley's military career began as a Reserve Officers' Training Corps Distinguished Military Graduate at St. Norbert College, De Pere, Wisconsin. Following graduation, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Field Artillery. Brigadier General John C. Hanley retired from the U.S. Army in 2014.

BG Hanley's decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit with one oak leaf cluster, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, and an Army Commendation Medal with a silver oak leaf cluster. He holds a Ph.D. from Cardinal Stritch University, Masters of Public Administration Degree from Troy State University and a Masters of Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College.

"I am delighted to welcome BG Hanley and his wife, Faye, to our Academies," said, MG Paul Lima, President of St. John's Northwestern Academies. "I have known John for many years and know his work well. He will have a tremendous positive impact in elevating SJNA's academic programs and establishing us as the premier school for leadership development in the nation."

Founded in 1884, St. John's Northwestern Academies develops young men and women inspired to become responsible citizens and moral and ethical leaders for the global community. For more information, visit www.sjnacademies.org.

