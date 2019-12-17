St. John's Northwestern Announces Intention To Add A New Leadership Academy In 2020

DELAFIELD, Wis., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. John's Northwestern Leadership Academies plans to introduce a non-military, college-prep leadership academy for the 2020-2021 school year.

"I am excited to add this new Academy to our slate of offerings while maintaining the excellence of St. John's Northwestern Military Academy (SJNMA)," stated Tom Stocks, president. "This addition will greatly enhance our ability to fulfill our goal of producing strong leaders of character."

"For the past few years, the structure of our strategic plan provided for multiple individual academies that meet the needs of specific student groups," stated Mike Henn, chairman of the board. "Our Board of Trustees fully supports the addition of a non-military leadership academy at this time, to broaden the appeal of our school to more students who wish to pursue their specific areas of interest."

The new school, titled St. John's Northwestern Leadership Academy (SJNLA), will follow a prefect-style model that provides for student self-governance leadership opportunities. "St. John's Northwestern Leadership Academy will be available to both local and out-of-state families who are searching for a traditional, coed, private school environment for their children," states Eric Wozniak, Ph.D., headmaster. "This program will sit side-by-side with the Military Academy, with both offering strong leadership skills training, as well as specialized program tracks such as advanced college-prep with advanced placement and dual-credit college courses, athletics and music among others."

Both the Military and the Leadership academy will share a principal, elemental theme: producing influential leaders of character. "St. John's Northwestern has a 136-year history of fostering development through the four pillars upon which we build our curriculum- academics, spiritual and character development, athletics, and leadership skills. For the Military Academy, these four pillars will not change. The leadership pillar is conducted through the U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) curriculum," said Wozniak. "While this outstanding program will continue for the Military Academy, the Leadership Academy will employ a unique and original curriculum based on the most current models of transformational, adaptive, and servant leadership."

St. John's Northwestern Leadership Academy will offer boarding and day student programs. Enrollment begins immediately for the 2020-2021 school year. Whichever Academy parents' choose, their children will be immersed in an environment that inspires personal growth and develops strong character. Combined with rigorous academics, these experiences pave the way for lifetime success and foster the commitment to create a better future for self and others.

Founded in 1884, St. John's Northwestern Leadership Academies prepares boys and girls to become young adults and increase their potential for lifetime success through excellence in Academics, Leadership Skills, Spiritual and Character Development, and Athletics/Wellness. For more information, visit www.sjnma.org .

