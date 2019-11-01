St. John's Northwestern Military Academy To Pay Tribute To Nation's Veterans

DELAFIELD, Wis., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. John's Northwestern Military Academy (SJNMA) will honor veterans from its alumni and all over Wisconsin through its annual Salute to Veterans and Flag Pageant on November 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the Farrand Hall Gymnasium. The public is invited to celebrate our nation's heroes.

The fourth grade class from Delafield's Cushing Elementary School will open the ceremony performing a medley of American patriotic songs. Each major conflict from World War I through the War on Terror will be recognized with guidon bearers in war era uniforms, the posting of colors, a 21-gun salute, taps, and videos created by cadets from the SJNMA 20th Century History Honors class.

"All the students do a wonderful job paying tribute to veterans in this ceremony each year. We invite the community to join us as we honor our veterans' service to our country," said LTC Jim Kebisek, senior Army instructor at SJNMA.

The ceremony will also feature a flag pageant with cadets parading colors from each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. The SJNMA Band will perform the anthem of each service branch as veterans are recognized for their contributions to our nation. Scout Troop #20 from Cushing Elementary School will carry in our national colors followed by the playing of the National Anthem, and the ceremony will conclude with a bagpipe solo. After the ceremony, all in attendance are welcome to visit the Lincoln Art and Historic U.S. Flag Exhibition currently on display at SJNMA in Mouso Hall.

Founded in 1884, St. John's Northwestern Leadership Academies prepares boys and girls to become young adults and increase their potential for lifetime success through excellence in Academics, Leadership Skills, Spiritual and Character Development, and Athletics/Wellness. For more information, visit www.sjnma.org.

SOURCE St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy

Related Links

http://www.sjnma.org

