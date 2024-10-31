St. Johns Ship Building Secures Contract with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for Construction of Two (2)-Stop Log Barges

PALATKA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Johns Ship Building, owned by Americraft Marine, proudly announces a landmark agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to construct two (2) 140' x 32' x 7' Stop Log Barges. This pivotal contract represents St. Johns Ship Building's first new construction project for the U.S. Government, marking an exciting new chapter in the shipyard's history and reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in building essential marine assets.

USACE Stop Log Barge

"We are excited to embark on this project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and take pride in contributing to their ongoing infrastructure efforts," said Joe Rella, President of St. Johns Ship Building. "This contract reflects the Corps' trust in our team and underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, dependable vessels that meet the unique demands of our government partners. We look forward to a productive and enduring relationship with the Corps as we work together to support their fleet needs."

"The new Stop-Log Barges will support the Army Corps' major maintenance fleet working on the navigation system, locks and powerhouses, and the flood control lakes located within the Tulsa District," according to a USACE statement.

About St. Johns Ship Building

St. Johns Ship Building (SJSB) specializes in Jones Act-compliant new construction and repair of aluminum and steel vessels, including crew boats, ferries, tugs, deck and tank barges, landing crafts, and general cargo ships. As a trusted U.S. shipyard supporting both the offshore wind industry and government agencies, SJSB is committed to sustainable innovation and quality in shipbuilding. For more information, please visit: www.stjohnsshipbuilding.com .

About Americraft Marine

Americraft Marine is one of the maritime subsidiaries of Libra Group and was launched with the sole purpose to support and strengthen the U.S. shipbuilding industry and infrastructure with the goal to build St. Johns Ship Building as a center of excellence in Jones Act ship building. This includes building on its 15 years of experience to help grow the number of stable, skilled jobs in the shipbuilding business, while advancing the U.S. economy, competitiveness, and clean energy future.

About the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides essential public engineering services across a wide range of projects, including water infrastructure, flood risk management, and environmental restoration. The Corps plays a critical role in supporting the nation's navigation and safety infrastructure.

SOURCE St. Johns Ship Building