St. Johns Ship Building Signs Contract with Mobro Marine, Inc. for Two Spud Barges

PALATKA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Johns Ship Building, a premier Jones Act facility owned by Americraft Marine, is pleased to announce the signing of a contract with Mobro Marine, Inc. to construct two (2) 180 x 54 x 12 Spud Barges. The collaboration with Mobro Marine, a trusted name in the marine equipment industry, marks another significant milestone for St. Johns Ship Building as it continues to expand its portfolio of high-quality marine vessels.

Similar Barge Pictured

The Spud Barges, built to support various marine construction and operations, will serve in Mobro Marine's extensive fleet, providing critical services across the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean. Designed for durability and versatility, these barges will enhance Mobro Marine's ability to meet the demanding requirements of the marine and construction industries.

"We are excited to partner with Mobro Marine for the construction of these two Spud Barges," said Joe Rella, President of St. Johns Ship Building. "This contract highlights our commitment to delivering high-quality, dependable vessels that support the maritime industry's ongoing growth and innovation. The expertise of both teams will ensure the successful completion of this project."

St. Johns Ship Building has earned a reputation for excellence in the construction of a wide range of vessels, including crew transfer vessels, tugs, and barges. With this new contract, the shipyard continues to demonstrate its capability to produce vessels that meet the needs of the maritime industry, from wind farm support vessels to essential workhorse barges.

"Having St. Johns Ship Building partner with us to build these barges was only natural. We preferred to utilize a local shipbuilder to continue to grow our fleet of rental barges so we can continue to serve our customers with the best fleet of tugboats, barges, and cranes available for use in the Southeastern United States and Caribbean," said Mobro Marine, Inc.'s President, John Rowland. Mobro Marine is a family-owned company established in 1962. It provides marine equipment utilized in road and bridge construction, port expansions and new construction, dredging, heavy lifts, and salvage operations. They also provide inland and ocean towing services. Their commitment to providing quality equipment to their customers is their reason for selecting St. Johns Ship Building to upgrade their barge fleet.

About St. Johns Ship Building

St. Johns Ship Building (SJSB) specializes in Jones Act-compliant new construction and repair of aluminum and steel craft, including crew vessels, ferries, tugs, deck and tank barges, landing crafts, and general cargo vessels. As one of the few U.S. shipyards building vessels to support America's offshore wind farms, SJSB is dedicated to innovation and sustainability in shipbuilding. For more information, please visit: www.stjohnsshipbuilding.com .

About Americraft Marine

Americraft Marine was launched with the purpose of supporting and strengthening the U.S. shipbuilding industry and infrastructure. Leading the evolution of the shipbuilding industry, Americraft Marine is committed to creating stable jobs, advancing clean energy technologies, and building the innovative ships of tomorrow.

About Mobro Marine, Inc.

Mobro Marine is a full-service marine equipment company serving the construction and marine industries since 1962. With facilities in Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida, Mobro offers inland and ocean towing, as well as equipment rentals, sales, and services for barges, tugs, cranes, and other marine-related needs. For more information, please visit: www.mobromarine.com .

SOURCE St. Johns Ship Building