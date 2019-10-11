St. John's University School of Law partners with BARBRI on legal education solutions for student academic and bar passage success

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. John's University School of Law, which already prepares students to pass the bar exam at rates above the New York State average, is partnering with bar review leader BARBRI to offer students an unmatched level of legal education and professional support – automatic access to BARBRI's bar review and other critical academic success resources as part of their law school curriculum.

Building on its strong record of high bar passage rates, exceptional academics, and graduate employment, St. John's University School of Law's commitment to integrate bar review preparation within the curriculum of all of its students signals an even more holistic approach to student success — from initial legal education to professional licensing and eventual job placement. Current students will benefit from enhanced resources including study aids, formative assessments, MPRE preparation, bar review materials access and more. Future incoming classes will have the bar review course automatically included within their tuition.

BARBRI's Bar Review is the leading bar preparation solution on the market today, and has helped more than 1.3 million lawyers pass a U.S. bar exam over the last 50 years. In fact, more law students have passed the bar exam relying upon BARBRI than all other courses combined, with the company's long history of pass rate success dating back 80-plus bar exams.

"St. John's Law has a long tradition of success on the bar exam, and our current 'ultimate' two-year pass rate is 96%," said Dean Michael A. Simons. "This partnership with BARBRI will continue that tradition by enabling us to seamlessly integrate a wide variety of enhanced resources into our already robust academic success program."

In addition to the services noted above, the partnership also provides St. John's faculty, administration, and students with access to unique analytics to maximize teaching and student performance throughout law school.

"BARBRI and St. John's share the common goal of fostering law student success and developing career-ready professionals," said BARBRI President Mike Sims. "Consequently, our collaboration is centered on solutions that deliver key insights and learnings to the faculty and administration, as well as the knowledge for students themselves to succeed. St. John's Law leadership has a well-deserved reputation for its student success and we're excited to take part of raising that to the next level."

About The BARBRI Group

The BARBRI Group is a global learning company dedicated to meeting the legal education and specialized training needs of law students, attorneys and other professionals throughout their careers. BARBRI's success is built upon its unmatched technology and innovative pedagogy, combined with the ability to harness data analytics, behavioral economics, learning science, and more to develop solutions for learners and institutions. Building on the success of its core bar courses, which have helped more than 1.3 million lawyers around the world pass a U.S. bar exam, BARBRI offers a comprehensive suite of learning solutions for higher education institutions and law- and finance-related businesses. These include U.S. bar prep, curriculum, assessment, global license preparation, online program management, and professional development. The BARBRI Group, founded in 1967, is a Leeds Equity Partners portfolio company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices throughout the United States and around the world.

About St. John's University School of Law

Established in 1925 and located on the beautiful Queens, NY, campus of St. John's University, St. John's School of Law prepares students with the skills and values required for global legal practice. Over 700 Juris Doctor (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) students achieve academic excellence through rigorous teaching, scholarly research, and hands-on application of knowledge in clinics, externships, and other programs. The National Law Journal named St. John's a "2019 Go-To Law School" for placing graduates in the 100 biggest law firms, and the Law School is #14 in the U.S. and #2 in New York City for full-time, long-term, bar required, and J.D. advantage employment. St. John's most recent bar passage rate is above the statewide average and the school has an ABA reported ultimate two-year bar pass rate of 96%. St. John's Law has a strong, worldwide network of over 16,000 alumni, including pioneering global entrepreneurs, distinguished public servants, and leaders of preeminent corporations and law firms. St. John's Law is an inclusive, accepting, and welcoming community that reflects the rich diversity of our hometown of Queens, NY, "The World's Borough."

SOURCE BARBRI Group

Related Links

https://www.thebarbrigroup.com

