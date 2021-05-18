St. Joseph Center Holds Fundraiser in Historically Black Community To Help Support Homeless Families and Restaurants Hurt By The Pandemic

Taste of Hope will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in front of the iconic Miracle Theater. This safe, outdoor event will feature delicious cuisine from local restaurants, craft cocktails, open bar, chef demos, and entertainment. Proceeds will support St. Joseph Center's work to combat homelessness and poverty for disadvantaged people across LA County.

"We made a conscious decision to hold our annual fundraiser in the historically Black community of Inglewood," says Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, St. Joseph Center President and CEO. "This will help the restaurants and community who have really been hurt during the pandemic."

To ensure COVID-safe protocols, the Taste of Hope will include socially distanced seating, vaccinated staff, live virtual streaming, and VIP Access for a fun, safe, and intimate experience.

WHAT: Taste of Hope -- Food & Drink Benefit to support St. Joseph Center's Programs and Services

WHEN: Thursday, June 3, 2021

VIP Early Access 6:30 pm

General Admission 7:00 pm - 10:30 pm

WHERE: In front of Miracle Theater - 226 S Market Street Inglewood, CA 90301

Event Website for Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-hope-tickets-150835873157

Follow Taste of Hope on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook or visit stjosephctr.org and mark your calendars for the June 3rd 2021 event

Media Inquiries: All media interested in covering or attending the event should contact Deirdre Robinson at: [email protected] or 909-268-2865.

About St. Joseph Center

St. Joseph Center is an independent, non­profit with a mission to provide working low-income families and homeless men, women, and children, with the resources and tools to become productive, stable, and self-supporting community members. The Center does not provide religious services or instruction and assists people regardless of their religious affiliation or lack thereof. St. Joseph Center reaches more than 13,000 people annually through outreach, food assistance, housing, mental health, and job training programs.

