St. Joseph Partners with Schneider Electric for New Modernization Project

ST. JOSEPH, Mo., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Joseph, Missouri has entered a partnership with Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, to begin construction on a new energy efficiency and infrastructure modernization project. The first in a series of projects designed to modernize the infrastructure of the city, St. Joseph is investing in facility and core infrastructure upgrades as part of its broader commitment to leverage technology to bring the city into the 21st century. The project will combine a creative financing approach with innovative technologies to cut energy spend and strategically use the funding for capital improvement to cover more strategic facility initiatives.

"This project puts much needed investment back into our city's underlying infrastructure. Working with Schneider Electric gives us the best of the most modern technology, with a way to fund the upgrades without relying on our community," said Andy Clements, Public Works Director, St. Joseph. "I'm excited to begin the first in what we hope to be many new projects to use our energy and operational savings to work harder for our city."

Like many growing communities nationwide, the city struggled with limited funding for facility and infrastructure improvements, deferring the modernization of critical facilities and infrastructure. To fund these critical improvements, the county is employing an energy savings performance contract (ESPC), where energy and operational savings are used to fund the improvements. This takes the burden off the taxpayers and creates additional opportunities to make modernization upgrades that further reduce operational costs.

The project invests in 19 sites, including City Hall, and delivers comprehensive facility improvements to modernize lighting, HVAC systems, plumbing retrofits and other energy efficiency and operational improvements – ensuring comfortable working spaces for the community and staff. The upgrades will also connect all city facilities to a single building automation system to create greater city-wide visibility into energy usage. In addition to enabling creating better transparency for operations and energy use, the building automation platform will standardize the processes within the city's day-to-day operations. This will benefit the city long-term and accelerate longer-term capital improvement needs through the savings generated by initial energy and operational reductions.

"Working with the city over the past several years, we have created a true partnership aimed at facility modernization, operational efficiency and reducing energy spend across various sites," said Peter Hinkle, Midwest team leader, Schneider Electric. "We're excited to work with the city of St. Joseph to drive tangible, impactful and fast improvements that will deliver value for every member of the community."

In addition to the facility and infrastructure improvements, the project will create significant energy reduction, estimated to save the city more than $218,585 in the first year.

Over the past 25 years, Schneider Electric has successfully implemented more than 700 ESPC projects across the nation, saving its clients nearly $2.5 billion. This project delivery method helps public entities make capital improvements over longer payback periods and offers many long-term benefits such as improved facility efficiency, occupant comfort, financial management and environmental protection.

