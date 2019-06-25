St. Joseph's School for the Blind Deploys Electrostatic Technology to Help Maintain New Sensory Room

Since 1891, St. Joseph's School for the Blind has been providing specialized services to individuals with visual impairments across New Jersey. Founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace, the school is comprised of several programs including early intervention, in-district support services, school for the blind, adult services and Concordia Learning Center.

The school's new multi-sensory room is a first of its kind in the region and will offer a safe environment for students with sensory processing disorders, cognitive and learning disabilities, and visual impairment. The room incorporates a blend of sounds, textures, aromas, and motion including soothing music, fiber optics, an aroma therapy swing, and touch screen floors. Due to the complexity of the equipment and frequently touched surfaces in the room, the custodial team at St. Joseph's proactively invested in the Clorox® Total 360® System to specifically address the unique disinfection needs to prevent illnesses.

"With the introduction of our sensory room, we wanted to ensure that we were outfitted with the right tools to maintain its effectiveness for years to come," said Vince Romano, director of facilities at St. Joseph's School for the Blind. "We are committed to providing our students with the best environment for success and with many of our students having higher sensitivities to infections and illnesses, the Clorox® Total 360® System was the best option to keeping the room properly disinfected."

From absenteeism to school closures, illnesses and infections can have a serious impact on schools and their communities. School districts are often the hardest hit by illnesses and outbreaks, with an estimated 38 million school days lost each year due to cold and flu alone.1 At St. Joseph's School for the Blind, illness can be a greater threat to the closure of its campus as its teachers are specially trained Teachers of the Blind and Visually Impaired (TVI) and cannot be substituted with traditionally trained educators. The Clorox® Total 360® System helps to protect against viruses that can be easily transmitted, like the fast-spreading norovirus, cold and flu and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

With the Clorox® Total 360® System, St. Joseph's School for the Blind will be better equipped to carry out quick and comprehensive disinfection with superior surface coverage. The system works by charging and atomizing the Clorox® disinfecting or sanitizing solution, distributing a powerful flow of the charged particles that are attracted to surfaces with a force stronger than gravity. This allows the solution to easily reach and uniformly coat surfaces, including germ hotspots like the sides, underside, and backside of surfaces, where trigger spray methods might easily miss.

To learn more about the Clorox® Total 360® System, visit www.CloroxTotal360.com.

About St. Joseph's School for the Blind

St. Joseph's School for the Blind is the only private school for the Blind in New Jersey, celebrating 128 years of specialized service. Founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace, the school sits on a 3-acre campus, is fully ADA-compliant, and provides a full array of programs for individuals who are blind, visually impaired and have additional disabilities from birth though adulthood.

1 "How Dirty is Your Child's School?" ISSA, 2018. Retrieved from: https://www.issa.com/certification-standards/issa-clean-standards/clean-standard-k-12/how-dirty-is-your-childs-school-infographic. (Accessed Dec. 9, 2018).

SOURCE St. Joseph’s School for the Blind

Related Links

https://schoolfortheblind.org

