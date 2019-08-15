St. Jude All Access and St. Jude Sessions launch exclusive acoustic performances, interviews, personal stories from artists supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Jude All Access and St. Jude Sessions launch today, with exclusive insight into the selfless acts of today's celebrities. Both series kick-off with exclusive content of multi-platinum rock band Breaking Benjamin, as they perform for patients and share their experiences as long-time supporters of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. Additionally, bonus performance footage from their visit will be released next week on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

The Breaking Benjamin St. Jude All Access and St. Jude Sessions videos are now available on the St. Jude Inspire and Breaking Benjamin sites.

Both series provide meaningful and emotional imagery from the point of view of celebrities, patients, and families and give supporters insight into the personal missions of these celebrities, while also raising awareness for the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children®. St. Jude All Access features moments between celebrities and St. Jude patients, as well as testimonials and behind-the-scenes footage captured exclusively by St. Jude. St. Jude Sessions highlights artists performing acoustically at St. Jude for patients and their families.

Breaking Benjamin first visited St. Jude in 2015 and the band has since rallied around the cause to drive fundraising and awareness efforts by donating proceeds from concerts and merchandise sales, holding instrument auctions and Facebook fundraisers, as well as participating in the 2018 St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign, to help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

"The kids and families we've met at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have made a lasting impact on our band," said Ben Burnley, lead singer of Breaking Benjamin. "The experience of performing at St. Jude and seeing the excitement on the kids' faces is something that we carry with us through every city and every show. We want to share that experience with our fans because it is truly a part of who we are as a band."

The entertainment industry is an integral part of St. Jude. When founder Danny Thomas needed support, his first thought was to set out on a cross-country mission to ask his friends in the entertainment industry for help and donations to turn his dream into reality. Support from the industry and its fans has since helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars to support St. Jude.

Find out more about Breaking Benjamin and other artists who support patient families by visiting St. Jude All Access and St. Jude Sessions at stjudeinspire.org and follow @stjude on Instagram to keep up with the latest features on other visiting artists.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

