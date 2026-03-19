St. Jude and Creative Homes Break Ground on St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace

LAKE ELMO, Minn., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Jude is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking for a new St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace in Minnesota. Creative Homes and its many trade partners will construct the home in the North Star community in Lake Elmo, Minn.

As with other St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace homes, this home will be built using donated time and materials. Net proceeds from the eventual sale of the home will go toward the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children®.

Creative Homes and trade partners break ground on Minnesota's second St. Jude Dream Home Showplace in Lake Elmo, Minn. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital signage and setup at Dream Home Showplace groundbreaking event

The home will be unveiled and made available for public viewing at Housing First Minnesota's Fall 2026 Parade of Homes℠. It will showcase the high-quality craftsmanship that Creative Homes is known for while raising significant awareness and funds for the life-saving work of St. Jude. The prospective homeowners who purchase this property will obtain a beautiful home crafted with love, and they will be participating in the mission of St. Jude.

Contribute to the Cause

Prospective buyers and those interested in home design will be able to walk through this St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace at the Fall 2026 Parade of Homes℠. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® invites community members and local businesses to get involved by donating, volunteering, spreading the word or visiting the home once it is completed. Learn more about this home at stjude.org/mplsshowplace.

Partners with Purpose

This St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace is possible thanks to the generous contributions of our national partners and sponsors, including Brizo®, Shaw Floors®, Trane®, Bosch® and Kichler®.

About Creative Homes

Creative Homes is a leading homebuilder in the Twin Cities area. Their team is passionate about building high-end homes that people will love living in. Their building process is proven to produce quality homes. And they always go above and beyond in every aspect of their work, from designing innovative floorplans to putting the finishing touches on each new construction. Learn more about Creative Homes at creativehomes.com

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness, and support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org.

Media Contact:

Kenzie Marthaler

763-244-2241

[email protected]

SOURCE St. Jude Children's Research Hospital/ALSAC