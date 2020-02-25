St. Jude and Life Time to Host 5th Annual Nationwide Ride for a Reason on Saturday, March 7

Since its launch in 2016, Ride for a Reason has raised more than $4.2 million . Last year alone, more than 11,000 participants raised more than $1.8 million. Funds raised through Ride for a Reason support St. Jude, which is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The event also benefits the Life Time Foundation, which works with schools across the nation to eliminate highly processed ingredients from their menus in favor of real, wholesome ingredients.

The success of Ride for a Reason is due to fundraisers like Life Time Troy, Mich., Cycle Instructor Brittany Schultz. Schultz, a top fundraiser for several years, raised $25,000 last year and has already surpassed $29,000 this year. She was motivated to fundraise for St. Jude after hearing from a family about the unparalleled care the hospital gave their son, who was diagnosed with a rare cancer. Schultz was inspired to learn that although their son later passed away, the family continues to share their story and support the hospital.

"The family told me that they lost their son the year before and I just lost it. I don't get too emotional often, but when I heard this family's story it just grabbed my heart in a way that my heart doesn't get grabbed very often," said Schultz. "Every dollar really does count, so I will continue to do my part until no family has to experience that loss."

Thanks to the support of generous donors and fundraisers through events like Ride for a Reason, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

How Ride for a Reason Works:

Register – Individuals or teams may sign up now at stjude.org/rideforareason.

– Individuals or teams may sign up now at stjude.org/rideforareason. Raise – Using online fundraising tools, connect loved ones to the St. Jude mission by asking for their support or make a direct donation.

– Using online fundraising tools, connect loved ones to the St. Jude mission by asking for their support or make a direct donation. Ride – Contact the closest Life Time location or visit stjude.org/rideforareason for more information. There is also a virtual ride option for those not near a Life Time club or if they can't cycle on event day.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About the Life Time Foundation®

As a public charity created by Life Time, the Life Time Foundation is on a mission to help schools eliminate the Harmful 7 from the food they serve so every child receives the healthy food they deserve. This simple, actionable and sustainable plan allows schools to eliminate highly processed and artificial foods in favor of wholesome, real food alternatives. Unlike many other charitable organizations in which a portion of donations is consumed by administrative costs, 100% of every dollar donated to the Life Time Foundation directly supports its mission because all administrative costs are contributed by Life Time, Inc. For more information, visit www.ltfoundation.org.

About Life Time®, Inc.

As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we play, work and live – all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 151 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

