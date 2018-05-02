St. Jude Children's Hospital Researcher Awarded the First Northwestern Mutual Excellence in Childhood Cancer Survivorship Award at ASPHO Conference

MILWAUKEE, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, today announced its first Excellence in Childhood Cancer Survivorship Award, presented to Leslie Robison, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Cancer Control at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Dr. Robison received this award at the American Society of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology (ASPHO) Conference in Pittsburgh. The Survivorship Award recognizes the dedication a researcher has shown to enhancing the quality of life in survivors of pediatric cancer.

"Northwestern Mutual recognizes that many childhood cancer survivors face serious late effects from their treatment," said Eric Christophersen, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "We applaud Dr. Robison for his pioneering research aimed at a better quality of life post-treatment and are proud to present him with this inaugural award."

Robison was recognized on Thursday, May 3, at the 2018 ASPHO Conference, in Pittsburgh, PA, where practitioners, investigators and administrators from the U.S. and abroad gathered to learn about advancements in research and treatment for children, adolescents and young adults with blood disorders and cancer.

Currently, more than 85 percent of children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer will survive beyond five years, with the number of pediatric cancer survivors in the United States rapidly approaching 500,000. In the late 1980s, Robison recognized the need to rigorously study survivors of childhood cancer to understand the long-term risks of treatment. Through multi-disciplinary research teams, Robison has focused on helping survivors and their health care providers better understand and manage their health, to maximize their quality of life.

"As pediatric cancer survival rates have risen, there is a growing need to understand the late effects of cancer therapy, in order to translate research findings into effective strategies to avoid or lessen treatment-related complications and improve the quality of life of childhood cancer survivors," Robison said. "This award is an honor, but it is also a testament to the resilience of these survivors, and our responsibility to provide life-long support to current and future survivors."

A long-time member of ASPHO, Robison joined St. Jude in 2005 to establish and chair the Department of Epidemiology and Cancer Control. Since his arrival to St. Jude, Robison has led a number of groundbreaking survivorship studies. The research includes the St. Jude Lifetime Cohort study (St. Jude LIFE), an unprecedented research study that brings long-term childhood cancer survivors back to St. Jude for regular health screenings throughout their adult lives. He also led the Childhood Cancer Survivors Study, a multi-institutional project that tracks the health of almost 36,000 long-term survivors of childhood cancer and a comparison group of about 5,000 of their siblings.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and cures childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments developed at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude freely shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

American Society of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology (ASPHO)

Founded in 1981, the American Society of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology (ASPHO) advances research, education, treatment, and professional practice in support of pediatric hematology/oncology professionals, including more than 2,000 members, who are dedicated to the optimal care of children, adolescents and young adults with blood disorders and cancer. ASPHO sponsors educational and professional development programs including its highly regarded annual conference and Review Course, and is co-sponsor of the Pediatric Blood & Cancer journal. For more information, contact ASPHO at info@aspho.org, 847-375-4716 or visit www.aspho.org.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $320 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach, we empower our clients to make the most of every single day and plan for important moments in their future. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $265.0 billion in assets, $28.1 billion in revenues, and more than $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.5 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company manages more than $125 billion of client assets through its wealth management and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 97 on the 2017 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2018.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

