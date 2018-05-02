St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® and Partners Celebrate Families this Spring

Kay® Jewelers, LOFT, Amazon, New York & Company, Carnival Cruise Line, Brooks Brothers, Thrivent Financial, DXL Men's Apparel, The Melting Pot, eBay and Sbarro are just a few of the national brands providing unique ways for customers to help St. Jude families while honoring their own loved ones during Mother's Day and Father's Day.

"Spring is a special time of year and offers opportunities for enjoying moments with family and celebrating moms and dads," said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "At St. Jude, these opportunities and holidays are particularly poignant for families battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Through the commitment of our partners and the generosity of millions of donors, our families are better able to enjoy special moments knowing that they will never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live."

Kay Jewelers is a long-time partner of St. Jude, celebrating 20 years of partnership in 2018. From now until May 13, Kay will be selling Mother's Day cards with all profits, no less than $2.50 from each card, benefiting St. Jude.

"The Mother's Day card program is one way we support the lifesaving work of St. Jude but it is also an opportunity to honor the mothers of St. Jude, whose love and devotion to their children is truly an inspiration," said Seb Hobbs, president and chief customer officer, Kay Jewelers. "The Mother's Day campaign also kicks off our 20th year in partnering in hope with St. Jude. Thanks to the passion and generosity of our customers and team members, we are proud to have raised $66 million in 19 years to assist St. Jude in their mission of finding cures and saving children."

In addition to Kay Jewelers, more than 25 companies are supporting the effort, including:

LOFT – In addition to a Mother's Day tea held at St. Jude for patient moms, LOFT will be selling a LOFT Cares Card decorated with patient art with 90 percent of the purchase price benefiting St. Jude, as well as a tote bag featuring patient art.

Amazon – Shop AmazonSmile at smile.amazon.com, select St. Jude as the beneficiary, and Amazon will donate 0.5 percent of the eligible purchase price to St. Jude, at no cost to the customer; Amazon Alexa customers can also make a donation to St. Jude by saying, "Alexa, make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital" thanks to the recently launched feature, Alexa Donations.

New York & Company – Customers will be able to make a donation to St. Jude at check-out, and they can purchase limited edition product including a necklace, bracelet and t-shirt.

Carnival Cruise Line – St. Jude will be part of the inauguration of the Carnival Horizon, set to sail this month.

Brooks Brothers – In addition to donating at check-out, customers will be able to purchase a suite of products benefiting St. Jude.

Lord and Taylor – Customers will have the opportunity to purchase a charity day ticket where 100 percent of the ticket purchase price benefits St. Jude.

DXL Men's Apparel – This Father's Day, the company will encourage customers to make a donation to St. Jude at the register.

The Melting Pot – Starting May 22 , the company will include St. Jude in its refreshed Kids Menu. Guests will also receive a piggy bank-shaped cup with the purchase of one of four children's specialty drinks, with $0.50 from the sale of each benefiting St. Jude.

People also have the ability to dedicate a brick in honor of a beloved family member. St. Jude patient families and staff will be able to read the words of support with every step as they walk along the engraved brick pathway leading to the Kay Research and Care Center, home of the cutting-edge St. Jude Red Frog Events Proton Therapy Center.

To learn more about St. Jude and how to get involved, visit stjude.org/family.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude), following us on Twitter (@stjude) and subscribing to its YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/MyStJude).

