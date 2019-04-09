St. Jude Children's Research Hospital celebrates Tau Kappa Epsilon's achievement of $2.6 million fundraising commitment

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® today announced the achievement of a $2.6 million fundraising commitment to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® At the beginning of 2016, TKE pledged to raise $2.6 million towards the naming of the proton therapy synchrotron/particle accelerator within six years.

This announcement marks the second time TKE has completed a commitment to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, following a 2011 pledge to raise $1 million in five years, which was completed a year earlier than anticipated. Because of Tau Kappa Epsilon members, families at St. Jude will never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

This year, Tau Kappa Epsilon has made enormous strides to support children fighting cancer and other life-threatening diseases at St. Jude. Some of their notable accomplishments, among many others, are:

The University of Texas at San Antonio chapter celebrated a fundraising record, quadrupling the amount raised for St. Jude.

chapter celebrated a fundraising record, quadrupling the amount raised for St. Jude. TKE at Virginia Tech celebrated its naming as top fundraising chapter for three years in a row.

celebrated its naming as top fundraising chapter for three years in a row. The chapter at Cal State East Bay celebrated an accomplishment of raising more than $35,000 during its annual fundraising event.

Tau Kappa Epsilon has a rich philanthropic history with St. Jude. Danny Thomas, founder of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and member of Tau Kappa Epsilon, enlisted the help of his fraternity brothers in 1978 to raise funds and awareness for St. Jude. "There's a unifying bond that grows from young men working together for community service to others that will keep them together for the rest of their lives," said Danny Thomas, in 1978. "And when they work for something as important as saving the lives of children, that experience can't be equaled."

"Organizations like Tau Kappa Epsilon are helping ensure the doors of St. Jude will remain open for any family, regardless of race, religion or economic status – like Danny Thomas intended," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "We are incredibly proud to work with this organization, and continually impressed by the great lengths they take to support our patients and families."

To learn more about the partnership between St. Jude and Tau Kappa Epsilon, visit stjude.org/tke.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity

Founded on January 10, 1899, Tau Kappa Epsilon is one of the largest collegiate men's social fraternities in North America with more chapters on more than 240 college campuses and more than 280,000 lifetime members. TKE's mission is to aid men in their mental, moral and social development for life. With more than 11,000 collegiate members, Tau Kappa Epsilon contributes to the advancement of society through the personal growth of our members and service to others. TKE builds Better Men for a Better World.

