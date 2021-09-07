St. Jude Children's Research Hospital named benefiting charity of Mempho Music Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mempho Music Festival – known familiarly as Mempho Fest – named St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® the benefiting charity partner for its fourth annual three-day event Oct. 1-3 at Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden. Mempho Fest attracts a long list of artists and fans to the City of Memphis and celebrates the fact that many genres of music have roots in the city, including soul, gospel, rhythm and blues and rock 'n' roll.

Festival organizers aim to raise more than $50,000 over the three year partnership toward the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will be the exclusive beneficiary of the festival's charity auction and photo booth, among other activities. The partnership is a result of Music Gives to St. Jude Kids , a music industry initiative conceived and led by Jason Thomas Gordon, grandson of St. Jude founder Danny Thomas. Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

"We're thankful for the generous commitment from Mempho Music Festival and grateful for the support that this event and the great city of Memphis will bring to make a difference for St. Jude kids," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "It's inspiring to see how music can be used for good to impact future generations. Because of the support of generous donors and organizations, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital continues to accelerate research and advance treatments for kids everywhere with cancer and other life-threatening diseases."

This year's headliners include Widespread Panic on Friday and Saturday and The Avett Brothers on Sunday. Other performers include Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Black Pumas, Billy Strings, and Lucinda Williams, among other notable acts and local musicians. For the safety of all participants, Mempho Fest will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for entry.

"The festival has always been a premier destination event and now this tie with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Music Gives to St. Jude Kids gives it an even greater purpose to help children in Memphis and beyond," said Jeff Bransford, Head of Brand Partnerships at Mempho Fest. "We know that artists and our guests are excited to help make it possible that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude."

Since Mempho Fest began in 2017, some of music's biggest stars and local favorites have mesmerized audiences by delivering a first-class musical experience. Previous lineups included Cage the Elephant, Post Malone, Beck, Nas, Phoenix, Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monáe, The Racontuers, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Anderson .Paak, Wu-Tang Clan, and many more.

For tickets and more information about the festival, visit MemphoFest.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

