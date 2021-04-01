St. Jude Children's Research Hospital named Health Nonprofit Brand of the Year for 8th consecutive year

The 2021 Harris Poll EquiTrend ® Equity Score is an annual brand equity study that compares the brand health of more than 1,700 brands across 200 categories – including airlines, automobiles, hotels, financial services and nonprofits. It evaluates consumer sentiment and offers a picture of a brand's position inside and outside its industry.

"We are humbled and deeply grateful for being named the 'Health Nonprofit Brand of the Year' for the eighth consecutive year. It underscores the important responsibility we have in partnership with our generous supporters in ensuring the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital continues," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "The strength of the St. Jude brand is a testament to the creativity, innovation and dedication of our teams and to our supporters who join us in helping find cures and save children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is heartening to see so many people around the globe continue to trust, believe and partner in this important work."

The Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study is a survey of more than 39,000 consumers ages 15 and over and it took place in January 2021. Each respondent was asked to rate 40 randomly selected brands, with the data weighted to reflect the composition of the U.S. Census. Brands received ratings based on measures of their health, including familiarity, quality, emotional connection, trust, reputation and loyalty.

ALSAC/St. Jude is grateful to be among the 2021 charities honored by the Harris Poll and congratulates all of those also recognized for their important work in making a difference in their respective industries and in the world at large.

To read more about the Harris Poll EquiTrend Study, visit theharrispoll.com/equitrend/. Visit stjude.org to learn about the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital received the highest numerical Equity Score and the highest numerical score relating to Trust and Love among Health Nonprofit brands included in the 2021 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study, which is based on opinions of 39,100 U.S. consumers ages 15 and over surveyed online between January 1 and January 30, 2021. Your opinion may differ. "Highest Ranked" was determined by a pure ranking of a sample of Health Nonprofit brands.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

