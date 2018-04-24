St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Patient Austin Set to Announce the Denver Broncos' Round 1 Pick at the 2018 NFL Draft

An aspiring sports broadcaster, Austin, 17, from New Mexico, was diagnosed with oligoastrocytoma, a rare form of cancer, at the age of two and has been in remission since 2007. Now in the 11th grade, Austin's world revolves around sports. He's an announcer for a radio sports show in his hometown and also an on-air personality and prep sports statistician for a local ESPN radio station. In years past, he has served as a special St. Jude correspondent at Super Bowl 50 and for CBS Sports when he interviewed former Broncos' Head Coach Gary Kubiak and was on set of THE NFL TODAY.

"I can't wait to get to AT&T Stadium and experience the excitement of the NFL Draft," Austin said. "I hope that it's the first of many that I'll have the privilege of attending, and I'm so thankful to both St. Jude and the NFL for giving me this amazing opportunity."

In addition to announcing the Denver Broncos' Round 1 pick, Austin will be on the set of the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" for a conversation with their hosts prior to the night's Round 1 selections, and later in the afternoon, during pre-draft festivities, Austin will be on the Red Carpet interviewing NFL Draft prospects.

Austin's appearance at the 2018 NFL Draft is a collaborative effort between St. Jude and the NFL. NFL PLAY 60 is the "official champion of play" at St. Jude and helps give all kids the chance to lead active and healthy lives.

"St. Jude patients and families have benefited so much over the years through our longstanding partnership with the NFL, and I am personally thrilled that Austin will announce the Denver Broncos' first round draft pick," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. "Austin is a very talented young man with a bright future in the sports broadcast industry and will be such a great ambassador as he represents the St. Jude team on the NFL Draft stage in Dallas."

For more information on Austin and to watch some of his previous interviews with sports personalities like, Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning and on NFL Network UP TO THE MINUTE to discuss the invitation to announce the Denver Broncos' Draft pick.

The NFL Draft kicks off from Arlington, Texas at 8:00 p.m. EDT on April 26th and can be seen live on the NFL Network, FOX and ESPN.

