ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL RAISING AWARENESS ABOUT HPV CANCER PREVENTION PROGRAM

Learn how HPV vaccination is cancer prevention

*** August is National Immunization Awareness Month ***

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is world renowned for its work in pediatric cancer research and treatment. As part of its mission to defeat cancer, St. Jude is raising awareness with an important health message for parents: HPV vaccination is cancer prevention.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9270851-st-jude-hpv-cancer-prevention/

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 80 million Americans – one out of every four people – are infected with HPV. St. Jude launched the HPV Cancer Prevention Program in 2021 to increase awareness and education about the importance of vaccination. Administering the vaccine before potential exposure is ideal, with the recommended age for vaccination being 9-13 years old.

This vaccination is safe and is recommended by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics, and American Cancer Society. It is important that parents know which vaccines are recommended for their children and why, allowing them to make informed decisions.

DID YOU KNOW?

Nearly 40,000 people are diagnosed with HPV-related cancers each year.

Vaccination is our best defense in stopping infection in our youth. If children are vaccinated today, 90% of HPV cancers can be prevented.

One of the biggest misconceptions is that HPV only affects women, which is false. Men can also be diagnosed with HPV, they can carry the virus and can develop HPV-related cancer.

For more information please visit: https://www.stjude.org/hpv

MORE ABOUT DR. BRANDT

Heather M. Brandt, PhD, is the director of the HPV Cancer Prevention Program at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Brandt is a social and behavioral scientist and leader in cancer prevention and control, primarily in HPV vaccination and cervical cancer screening. Her research focuses on working with stakeholders to prevent and control cancer by using evidence-based interventions through innovative, partnered approaches.

SOURCE St. Jude Children's Research Hospital