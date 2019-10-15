St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to become an official Apple Music curator

Young visited St. Jude on Monday, Oct. 14, to kick off the partnership and hosted a meet-and-greet with St. Jude patients. As the first celebrity guest to participate, Chris Young's curated St. Jude "Raised On Country" playlist features music that he hopes will provide inspiration to patients and families.

"I first visited St. Jude almost fifteen years ago and was immediately impressed by the lifesaving miracles they perform every day," shared Young. "It's an honor to be chosen by St. Jude as the first celebrity curator and share my passion for music to support patient families battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases."

St. Jude patients Londyn, who is 7 years old, and Paishence, who is 16 years old, curated the first playlists by St. Jude patients. Londyn is undergoing treatment for neuroblastoma, and her playlist is called "Londyn's Dance Party." Paishence, who was treated at St. Jude for osteosarcoma, created a playlist called "Paishence's Positive Vibes." She also handled DJ duties at the Apple Music partnership event, featuring music from the playlists she, Londyn and Chris Young created.

"Music is powerful because it brings together people of all backgrounds," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "I'm thrilled to see people's reactions when they hear the curated playlists we've put together with patients and supporters like Pashience, Londyn and Chris Young. We're humbled to be working with Apple as an official curator, and thankful that the music industry has such a big heart for St. Jude kids."

Supporters can discover St. Jude curated playlists on stjude.org/applemusic.

