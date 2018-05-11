St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® Unveils St. Jude Garden Grown by LOFT in Celebration of More Than a Decade of Partnership

"We've had a longstanding partnership with St. Jude and the LOFT garden is a testament to our continued support and our belief in their mission," said Gary Muto, President and CEO ascena brands. "Year after year, our associates and clients demonstrate their passion and commitment to making a difference in our community."

During the ceremony, LOFT and its sister brand Ann Taylor donated $5.2 million to St. Jude. LOFT and Ann Taylor have been top partners for St. Jude since 2007 and have raised $42.8 million to-date for the organization. Following the ceremony, LOFT and Ann Taylor associates who raised the most money during the brands' St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign were invited to participate in an activity with St. Jude patients to create presents for Mother's Day.

The St. Jude Garden Grown by LOFT contains 3,000 square feet of planting area for growing fruit and vegetables that are used in creating meals for patients and families of St. Jude. More than 5,500 pounds of fruits and vegetables were harvested from the St. Jude Garden in 2017, with even more expected in 2018. Patients and families can spend time in the garden, which also features an orchard with apple, pear, plum and persimmon trees. In addition to providing locally grown produce, the garden also provides St. Jude patients and families a beautiful green space to enjoy. Onsite garden coordinators and volunteers maintain the garden year-round.

"We are honored to unveil The St. Jude Garden Grown by LOFT, a wonderful representation of how our partnership has continued to grow and flourish," said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. The support of LOFT and their customers means that our families can focus on what matters most: their children."

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

Through May 28, 2018, clients who shop in any LOFT and LOFT Outlet store in the U.S. and online at LOFT.com can seamlessly add a donation to St. Jude to their check-out purchase. Clients can also purchase a LOFT Cares Card from now until May 21, 2018 in any LOFT and LOFT Outlet store in the U.S., which has a benefit of providing a donation to St. Jude and a discount on purchases for clients. Visit LOFT.com for more information.

About LOFT

LOFT launched in 1998 and today has over 650 full-price and outlet stores in Canada, Mexico and in over 46 US states. LOFT creates modern, feminine and versatile clothing for a wide range of women with one common style goal: to look and feel confident, wherever the day takes them. From everyday essentials to attainable trends, LOFT consistently serves up color, print, pattern and novelty that never compromises on quality and fit (from petites to plus to tall to maternity). We connect with millions through LOFT.com, email, social media and our stores. LOFT's mission is to deliver to each of them the styles that reflect the world she lives in, because we know there's no one way to look, live or feel great—we embrace them all.

About ascena retail group, inc.

ascena retail group, inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) is a leading national specialty retailer offering apparel, shoes, and accessories for women under the Premium Fashion segment (Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey), Value Fashion segment (maurices and dressbarn), Plus Fashion segment (Lane Bryant, Catherines and Cacique), and for tween girls under the Kids Fashion segment (Justice). ascena retail group, inc. operates ecommerce websites and approximately 4,700 stores throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

For more information about ascena retail group, inc. visit: ascenaretail.com, AnnTaylor.com, LOFT.com, louandgrey.com, maurices.com, dressbarn.com, lanebryant.com, Catherines.com, and shopjustice.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude) and following us on Twitter (@stjude).

