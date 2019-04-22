St. Jude Hope and Heritage Gala to hit $1 million fundraising milestone

Chaired by Maria Zameli and Freeda Fawal-Farah, there will be cocktails, dinner, remarks by Aleen Sirgany and a St. Jude patient, entertainment by comedian Jimmy Goson, live and silent auctions, a raffle and dancing. Participating restaurants include: Au Zaʹatar, Casa La Femme, Hayat Catering, Karam's, Le Sajj, Manousheh, Mideast Bakery and Grocery, Moustatche, Souvlaki GR, Taheni, Toum and Yara. Major sponsors include Camile G. Saba and Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

The story of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is also the story of Danny Thomas, a beloved American, entertainer and humanitarian who took great pride in his Lebanese heritage. He used his success to help some of those most in need – children dying from life-threatening diseases like cancer. His vision of a children's hospital that delivered pioneering research and life-threatening treatment for free – struck a chord with generous people, especially with his fellow Americans of Arab backgrounds.

Thomas proposed that the second and third generations of Americans of Lebanese, Syrian and Arab heritage – unite behind a spirit of gratitude. Together, they would honor their parents who came to the United States seeking a brighter future, and say thank you by taking care of America's sickest children. Together, they would raise the funds to build St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and sustain it.

In 1957, five years before St. Jude opened, approximately 100 Americans of Arabic-speaking heritage joined Thomas to create the American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC). The organization's sole mission is still the same today: to raise the funds and awareness needed to support St. Jude. When St. Jude opened more than 50 years ago the overall childhood cancer survival rate was 20 percent. Today, it is more than 80 percent.

Thanks to generous donors – events like the St. Jude Hope and Heritage Gala help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

The gala was founded by Mona Aboelnaga Kanaan and Ralph A. Succar. This year's planning committee includes: Austin Moutkattaf, Antoine Faddoul, Christine Chebli, Cynthia Haidar, Dâna Barakat Khoury, Elise Merhige, Edward Joseph, Edwin Baladi, George Jalinos, Irene Cordahi, Joseph Elhilow, Joylynn Mansourati, Karine Diab Barakat, Lea Badro, Dalal Jalinos-Preidel, Mayla Sabeh, Mona Hamra Kostalas, Myrna Ghorayeb Haddad, Nadine Sfeir, Philippe Massoud, Rita Oussani and Rosana El Sayed.

Individual tickets are $275. To register to attend, visit stjude.org/hopeandheritage.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

