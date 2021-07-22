St. Jude JAM announces online auction, exclusive concert planned during WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational week

Exclusive online items include a Les Paul 699 guitar autographed by Alice Cooper, a style consultation with Hollywood celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, a wine trip to DAOU Vineyards in Paso Robles, California, and more. Winning bidders will not only receive one of a kind products and experiences, but also will make a difference through their support of the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children. ®

"The St. Jude JAM is the perfect tee off to celebrate the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, an event that puts St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on a global stage," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Our generous donors and partners are the reason St. Jude is able to continue its lifesaving work. We are excited to come together, support the families at St. Jude and celebrate with a purpose."

Up for bid this year in the live auction is a custom replica 1965 Shelby Cobra, one of the most coveted items because it is built by a team of FedEx pilots. Factory Five Racing and the pilots donated their time to complete this project. These annual custom builds have collectively raised more than $575,000 over the past six years. Learn the full history on St. Jude Inspire.

Since its inception in 2013, the St. Jude JAM has helped bring awareness to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by helping families everywhere. Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

For additional information or to place a bid in the online auction, visit stjude.org/stjudejam.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

