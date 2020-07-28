St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend announces transition to virtual experience

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th annual St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend presented by Juice Plus+® is transitioning to an interactive virtual experience that will take place over a four-month period, beginning in August, and culminate with a virtual race day Saturday, Dec. 5.

The work St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® is doing today is only possible because of the community's support. Thanks to St. Jude Heroes, fitness enthusiasts who fundraise while training, more than $90 million has been raised throughout the history of the St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend to support its lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

New for 2020, participants can choose between three options for the virtual experience:

1-Race Challenge: complete a 5K , 10K , half or marathon on race day; 2-Race Challenge: complete two distances ( 5K , 10K , half marathon, marathon) in the months leading up to and on race day; or 4-Race Challenge: complete every distance ( 5K , 10K , half marathon and marathon) in the months leading up to and on race day.

Registered participants will receive a commemorative race number, distance-specific finisher medal, premium long-sleeved tech shirt and access to a community of athletes with a shared love of running and St. Jude.

"Each year, we welcome thousands of dedicated participants to our beautiful city of Memphis to celebrate their accomplishments and participate in our St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend. You can truly feel the love and passion radiating through the city on those days. While we will miss seeing everyone in person this year, we must continue to put the safety of everyone at the forefront. Instead, we will provide an unparalleled virtual experience for people worldwide for the next four months to rally supporters wherever they call home to run, walk and fundraise for the kids of St. Jude," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "While nothing beats having our supporters gather in one place, we know this is the next best thing, and we can't wait to see the success it brings. Even when we're apart, we can make a difference in the lives of patients at St. Jude who count on us all. This transition to a virtual experience wouldn't be possible without the support of our dedicated St. Jude Heroes, and partners like Juice Plus+ who have extended their presenting partnership through the 2022 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend."

General registration is now open, and St. Jude Heroes that are currently registered will be automatically transitioned to the virtual experience. For additional information, or to find ways to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude, visit stjude.org/marathon.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

