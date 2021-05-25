St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend celebrates 20 years running, nears $100 million raised since 2002

"We're thrilled to safely welcome back thousands of St. Jude supporters to the beautiful city of Memphis this year to participate in the 20th annual St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend with options to continue to participate virtually as well as we welcome supporters worldwide," said Richard C. Shadyac, Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Over the past two decades, hundreds of thousands of St. Jude supporters from around the world have come together to run, walk and fundraise for the kids of St. Jude. Their support makes a difference in the lives of St. Jude patients and their families, and we can't wait to see what we accomplish together on this unifying day in December."

The 2020 event transitioned into a virtual experience in which participants ran wherever and however they chose to support St. Jude, whether that was an air base in Kuwait, a neighborhood park with family members or even running while yodeling in the Swiss Alps. This year, participants can opt for the in-person event in Memphis or take part in the virtual experience wherever they are.

Registration and Fundraising

General registration opens June 1, and based on the excitement generated around the return to racing in 2021, early registration is encouraged to secure a spot at the event. Registration will remain open for each race level until it sells out. In addition to the marathon option, participants can choose to complete the half marathon, 10K, 5K or, for runners looking to challenge themselves, take part in the 4-race or 2-race challenge.

Wherever in the world a person marks the 20th anniversary of the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend, they can rally for St. Jude knowing that their support helps children from all 50 states and around the world. Because St. Jude freely shares its discoveries, every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

Supporting St. Jude

All St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend participants have the opportunity to fundraise. While fundraising is not required for general registrants, it is the best way to support the kids of St. Jude.

St. Jude Heroes, a familiar sight at the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend since its inception, will once again lace up and proudly wear their St. Jude Hero bibs at the 2021 event. St. Jude Heroes earn incentives based on their fundraising level. St. Jude Heroes are part of a global community against childhood cancer who fundraise while training, with one common goal: to use their race to further lifesaving research and treatment for St. Jude kids.

Taking part in this event is about more than just crossing the finish line. St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend is the annual gathering event for St. Jude supporters who come to Memphis from far and wide to participate, fundraise, volunteer and cheer on friends and family members, all in support of the kids of St. Jude.

Among the groups returning to Memphis this year is the National Black Marathoners Association (NBMA), an official marathon partner whose members fundraise as St. Jude Heroes. While the NBMA had to postpone its annual summit and in-person marathon participation last year because of the pandemic, the nonprofit group plans to commemorate its 17th anniversary this year in Memphis while also celebrating the 20th anniversary of the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend.

"Running was a very different experience last year, and like so many other athletes, I missed the camaraderie of racing and especially the sense of purpose felt at the St. Jude Memphis Marathon," said Tony Reed, co-founder of the National Black Marathoners Association. "Just as much as running is in our blood, so too is our dedication to St. Jude, which motivates us to keep going."

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

