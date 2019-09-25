St. Jude patient takes first steps since treatment alongside role model at St. Jude Walk/Run

Gabe, a lifelong dirt bike enthusiast, arrived at St. Jude in April 2018 and was successfully treated for medulloblastoma, a cancerous tumor of the brain, but has posterior fossa syndrome, which can follow brain surgery and affect speech, language, motor skills and mood. Gabe met supercross legend Ryan Dungey during a trip to the hospital in Memphis, and the two were fast friends.

"It was important for us to give hope to Gabe with everything he was going through to lift his spirits, but there's also what he did for our motocross and supercross community," said Dungey. "He came in and changed the perspective of many of the riders with the influence that he brought."

More than a year after his diagnosis and relying on a wheelchair, Gabe was able to surprise Dungey by taking his first steps at the St. Jude Walk/Run Twin Cities. Supported between Dungey and his mother Andrea, Gabe's milestone steps helped kick off the event, where he was cheered on by participants and St. Jude supporters.

"Seeing the support for all these children is just amazing," said Gabe's mother Andrea. "Gabe's first steps could have been a private moment, but instead we decided to share it with the world because St. Jude depends on the world's support."

This race is one of 63 St. Jude Walk/Run events happening nationwide during September in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Funds raised through events like the St. Jude Walk/Run help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

