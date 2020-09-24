St. Jude Walk/Run unites nation for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's St. Jude Walk/Run, with Target returning as the national series sponsor, is bringing the country closer together Saturday, Sept. 26, in a virtual way thanks to innovation and a whole lot of heart from supporters of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.

For the first time ever, St. Jude Walk/Run participants from across the nation will celebrate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month on the same day, allowing teams to expand beyond their geographic location to recruit friends and family to participate.

Around the country, participants in this year’s St. Jude Walk/Run are encouraged to take part in the Sept. 26 virtual event at their own speed, distance and style—and always with a smile, like St. Jude patient Keeton. A St. Jude Walk/Run mobile app, available in the Apple app store and on Google Play, allows participants to access augmented reality activities, attend the opening ceremony and tour St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

In a remarkable display of unity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital supporters from all 50 states and Puerto Rico have registered for the event. Their support helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

"I am so inspired by our generous supporters who continue to connect with the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and give back, especially now," said Richard C. Shadyac, President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "The journey of a cancer patient is one filled with uncertainty, yet thanks to participants who have embraced this virtual fitness event, St. Jude will be there for patient families every step of the way."

As part of the event experience, participants are encouraged to use the St. Jude Walk/Run app, which is available in the Apple app store and on Google Play. Among the features of the app is the option to use augmented reality to bring St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to life in vivid detail. In addition, participants looking for a more fitness-minded challenge can connect with members of the St. Jude Run Club who are logging miles and minutes together using the fitness app Strava.

Target became the first National Series Sponsor for the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer series and has continued to be the National Series Sponsor for the past six years. Other national sponsors for the St. Jude Walk/Run include Amazon, First Horizon Foundation, Military Order of the Devil Dogs, Green Giant, The AutoZone Liberty Bowl Football Classic, Brizo and Hommati.com. Additionally, Amazon is committing to a $150,000 Walk/Run Healthy Living Challenge sponsorship along with forming teams across the country to participate.

This year's St. Jude Walk/Run also presents all-new inclusive opportunities for St. Jude supporters to put their own creative mark on fundraising for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Whether walking, running, skipping, dog walking or cat walking on a sidewalk "runway," supporters can participate in a way that is unique to them with social distancing guidelines in mind.

For instance, Denver St. Jude supporter Kari Cook and her St. Jude Walk/Run team will be ascending the iconic Red Rocks staircase at sunrise. Meanwhile, Jay Cobb, a one-time St. Jude patient, has already rallied his St. Jude Walk/Run team members in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to build a treehouse for a current St. Jude patient as part of their fundraising efforts.

In Palm Beach, Florida, Deborah Moroney and her team members will participate in the St. Jude Walk/Run as a way to honor her late mother, a monthly St. Jude donor who died of cancer five years ago, months before she was to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary.

To register or make a donation, visit stjude.org/walkrun. Participants are encouraged to share their favorite moments of their St. Jude Walk/Run on social media using the hashtags #forStJude and #StJudeWalkRun.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

