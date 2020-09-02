St. Jude YOU Virtually Rallies Students Nationwide to Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Belmont University, University of New Haven, Illinois State University, Virginia Tech, University of Memphis are 2020 top fundraising schools
Sep 02, 2020, 08:00 ET
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of students at colleges and universities nationwide have raised over $4 million in the past year for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. This summer, students from around the country gathered through St. Jude YOU, a virtual event intended to rally students for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® Formerly the St. Jude Collegiate Leadership Seminar, the event virtually presented this newest generation of college students the opportunity to embrace their individuality while also "Leading Together for St. Jude." This event also highlighted the top fundraising school for the 2020 academic year: Belmont University, University of New Haven, Illinois State University, Virginia Tech and The University of Memphis.
Approximately 200 collegians representing groups and organizations fundraising for St. Jude participated, including St. Jude Up 'til Dawn members, St. Jude College Event student leaders, Tau Kappa Epsilon fraters, Lambda Theta Alpha members, Epsilon Sigma Alpha members and National Pan-Hellenic Council chapter representatives from Alpha Kappa Alpha, Alpha Phi Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Iota Phi Theta, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Phi Beta Sigma, Sigma Gamma Rho and Zeta Phi Beta.
This year's top fundraising schools embraced new and different ways to reach peers and family to raise funds and awareness for children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Their fundraising accomplishments are:
- Virginia Polytechnic Institute - $158,162;
- Belmont University - $138,43;
- University of Memphis - $120,235;
- Illinois State University - $107,629; and,
- University of New Haven - $100,118.
Because of events like this, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer.
About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.
SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital