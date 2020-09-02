St. Jude YOU Virtually Rallies Students Nationwide to Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

This year's top fundraising schools embraced new and different ways to reach peers and family to raise funds and awareness for children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Their fundraising accomplishments are:

Virginia Polytechnic Institute - $158,162 ;

- ; Belmont University - $138,43 ;

- ; University of Memphis - $120,235 ;

- ; Illinois State University - $107,629 ; and,

- ; and, University of New Haven - $100,118 .

Because of events like this, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter , Instagram and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

