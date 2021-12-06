St Kitts and Nevis Celebrates Prime Minister Harris' Outstanding 28-Year Tenure as a Parliamentarian

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis is celebrating Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Timothy Harris' success of almost three decades as a parliamentarian. Dr Harris is the third prime minister of St Kitts and Nevis and the longest-serving minister in Federal Government in the country's history. During his 28-year service, the country has seen noteworthy milestones in the advancement of sectors like economic growth, health and tourism.

In 2021 alone, St Kitts and Nevis is forecasted to witness economic growth of 5.5 percent despite the pandemic by focusing on on-island initiatives of construction, manufacturing and agriculture under the guidance of the Prime Minister. The growing healthcare services on the islands have also secured the Federation's 80 percent vaccination rate, allowing the tourism sector to recover and flourish. As a result, the nation announced the addition of several cruise calls and flights to its winter roster.

Another notable accomplishment under Prime Minister Harris' leadership is bringing St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme to the first rank internationally. Revenue from CBI has greatly supported the economy during the pandemic and contributed to countless national development projects like health centres, schools and the newly opened Ramada Hotel.

"Yesterday, I officially opened the Ramada Hotel which started construction in 2015 under my leadership. A wide cross section of business and government officials attended and hailed the opening as a vote of confidence in the Harris administration. We have added 300 rooms and conference facilities added to the hotel stock of St Kitts and Nevis," the Prime Minister said.

Many constituents and parliamentary representatives offered words of congratulation and commendation for the Prime Minister's prosperous tenure this week. Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, stated, "We can say that [the Prime Minister's] leadership and economic stewardship and discipline have meant that we here in St Kitts and Nevis can boast of a stronger economy and an even better economy than some of the larger, more developed countries and nations."

In times of uncertainty, foreign investors looking for increased global mobility, greater business expansion opportunities, and a secure Plan B often find an all-in-one solution in St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme. Those interested in becoming St Kitts and Nevis citizens must make a one-time qualifying investment to the Sustainable Growth Fund. Now, families of up to four can take advantage of a limited time offer that expires on December 31st. Under the offer, citizenship can be attained with $150,000 – the same price as a single applicant – rather than the previous $195,000.

This year, a Financial Times' publication noted the Federation's CBI Programme as the best in the world. The Programme has long been known as the Platinum Standard of the industry for its strict due diligence, fast-track alternative and family-friendly options. St Kitts and Nevis citizenship also offers applicants the most visa-free and visa-on-arrival options in the Caribbean.

