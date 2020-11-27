St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme Records Increased Interest from African Investors

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Les Khan, CEO of St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Unit, the dual-island nation's CBI Programme has expressed an increase in interest from African businesspeople, particularly from Nigeria and South Africa. One of the main motivators in acquiring a second citizenship stem from the visa restrictions many Africans face when attempting to conduct business abroad. St Kitts and Nevis boasts one of the strongest passports within the region and 25th globally, surpassing many larger and more developed nations.

Established in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme is the oldest within the investment immigration industry and is internationally recognised as a Platinum Standard brand. For over three decades, the Programme has enabled wealthy investors, and their families, a safe and stable route to second citizenship once contributing to its economy. Once undergoing meticulous vetting checks, successful applicants gain visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to nearly 160 destinations, the right to live and work in the country and the option to pass down citizenship for generations come.

In an interview with Face2Face Africa, Les Khan commented on the benefits of gaining increased travel mobility: "In practice, this can, for example, mean easier access to international education institutions in Europe or the Americas for children, and increased flexibility for their parents to visit them while abroad. In many ways, second citizenship offers peace of mind and increased freedom in numerous aspects of life, from travel to business and personal finances."

He also noted other incentives triggering the increase in interest from Africans: "Not only do people want to overcome travel visa limitations, but they also want to be able to go someplace peaceful and beautiful at any given moment, independently of international turmoil. This is why security for citizens, particularly in these uncertain political times, is very important to us."

St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme currently has a limited time offer that enables a family of up to four to acquire citizenship for $150,000 rather than $195,000. The offer will remain valid until January 15th 2021. The CBI Unit also recently announced that investors can now include siblings as dependants under an application, providing a route for family unity.

