St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit Confirms Limited Time Offer Expiration on December 31st

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has confirmed that its coveted Limited Time Offer on Citizenship by Investment (CBI) will not be extended. Les Khan, the CBI Unit's CEO, said that investors will only have until December 31st, 2021 to apply in order to qualify for the special price. The Unit will soon provide details on the process for submission before the expiry date.

The Limited Time Offer was introduced in 2020 during the thick of lockdowns caused by the pandemic. Many individuals and families frustrated with border closures and their government's health response looked to CBI as a trusted Plan B. Under the offer, families of up to four can obtain second citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis at USD 150,000 for a family of four. The offer is giving USD 45,000 off on the actual price of USD 195,000. The new pricing is only valid for a limited period which ends by new year.

"In St Kitts and Nevis, we place great joy and value to the family unit. We try to amplify this in everything we do," said Khan. "The goal of the LTO is to make sure that families stay unified no matter what crisis they may come across."

Aside from obtaining a second citizenship and the security that comes with it, the Programme offers a wealth of benefits for economic citizens and their families. This includes access to 165 destinations, alternative business prospects, and the invaluable option of passing down citizenship for generations to come, establishing your family's future legacy. Applicants also have the option to reside in the country with full living and working rights. However, they must first pass strict due diligence checks to ensure that only investors of the highest moral standing are accepted as citizens, thus protecting the Programme's international reputation.

Since 1984, St Kitts and Nevis has opened its doors to high net-worth individuals and their immediate family to become citizens. The country's extensive experience within the investment migration realm has secured its international standing as a 'Platinum Standard' brand. The 2021 CBI Index, an annual independent study published by the Financial Times' PWM magazine, marked it as the best CBI programme in the world and highlighted its ease of processing, due diligence, and citizenship timeline as reasons for its popularity.

