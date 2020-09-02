St Kitts and Nevis' Diaspora Policy Will Engage Citizens Living Abroad, Minister Brantley Says

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To harbour a stronger relationship with nationals living abroad, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has approved the Diaspora Policy. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, the Honourable Mark Brantley, said that the strategy was developed through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and approved last month.

The Minister also commended Her Excellency Ambassador Sherry Tross, St. Kitts and Nevis' High Commissioner in Ottawa, Canada, and diasporic Kittitians and Nevisians for donating 3,000 kilograms of sanitising equipment like green-certified soaps, lotions, and disinfectants. The equipment was distributed across the islands to hospitals, medical centres, and nursing homes.

Mr Brantley also thanked the diaspora around the world and noted the importance of their support to the Federation: "It is important for us as Kittitians and Nevisians to recognise the critical relevance of our people who happened to live in other parts of the world," said Minister Brantley. "They are a critical part of us, they are us, and so, our Diaspora Policy will seek to guide our engagement with the diaspora so that they can continue to contribute to national development."

As the industry leader of Citizenship by Investment (CBI), a Programme that allows well-vetted individuals to invest in the country's socio-economic development in exchange for citizenship, St Kitts and Nevis prides itself on having nationals in every corner of the world. The Programme requires no language or travel prerequisites and permits the passing of the country's prestigious citizenship to future generations.

In a documentary by the Professional Wealth Management – a Financial Times publication – Mr Brantley said that CBI plays vital for the residents of the islands and the country's economy. St Kitts and Nevis' Poverty Alleviation Programme, funded by CBI, provides lower-income households with a monthly supplemental cheque. Several other social and infrastructural projects key to the islands' development are also made possible by the Programme.

The Programme's success is credited to its longevity, as St Kitts and Nevis operates the world's oldest economic citizenship programme. The Sustainable Growth Fund remains the fastest and most straightforward route to second citizenship. Once due diligence requirements are met, applicants can opt for an accelerated process which provides citizenship within 60 days. Thanks to Mr Brantley's efforts to better nation-to-nation relations, the twin-islands' passport permits visa-free or visa-on-arrival-to nearly 160 international destinations.

