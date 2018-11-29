St Kitts and Nevis Government Reassures Its Economic Citizens of the Validity of Their Citizenship

BASSETERRE, St Kitts and Nevis, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of St Kitts and Nevis has been made aware of media reports suggesting that citizens and prospective citizens of St Kitts and Nevis may be at risk of having their citizenship cancelled or revoked. The Government refutes such concerns and wishes to make it clear to all current and prospective citizens of St Kitts and Nevis that any citizenship granted by the Government under the Citizenship by Investment Programme is only granted after a full and rigorous vetting and due diligence process of the applicant. Once the applicant satisfies the stringent legal and due diligence requirements then and only then would that applicant be granted citizenship.

Applicants who have satisfied the legal requirements and passed the due diligence process and are granted citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis are assured that their citizenship cannot be cancelled or revoked except only in the most exceptional circumstances.

There is no current or future policy of the Government of St Kitts and Nevis which will in any way negatively impact the citizenship granted to applicants. The St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme remains the global platinum standard known for its maturity and stringent due diligence and security requirements. The programme plays a critical role in the socio-economic development of St Kitts and Nevis and is helping the Federation to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for its people. Every citizen of the Federation is assured of the full faith and support of the Government.

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis has always stood and will continue to stand resolutely with its citizens whether at home or abroad and will continue to defend and protect the integrity of this all-important Citizenship by Investment Programme. Citizens and prospective citizens of St Kitts and Nevis should have no concern whatsoever about the integrity and sanctity of their citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis.

