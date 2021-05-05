St Kitts and Nevis is Welcoming Back Cruise Tourism in July with Fully Vaccinated Americans Set to Benefit

LONDON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has announced that it will be welcoming back cruise tourism in July with one of the world's leading luxury lines. Seabourn Odyssey, an ultra-luxury cruise line, is scheduled to stop in St Kitts every week in late July as the islands begin its phased reopening of the sector. However, the nation's full reopening isn't expected until October 2021 as the government ensures that its population is fully vaccinated thus achieving herd immunity.

St Kitts and Nevis is one of the few nations that have efficiently tacked the spread of the virus, recording only 44 cases in total with zero deaths and no community spread. The vaccination programme is currently underway across the islands with over 11,000 people now inoculated against the virus.

"We look forward to welcoming Seabourn Odyssey to St. Kitts. The benefits of the cruise industry have been vital to the economies of St. Kitts & Nevis and we are delighted to welcome our first vessel back, as we begin our phased approach to resume cruise tourism," said Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports.

St Kitts and Nevis' borders have been open since October last year with strict protocols in place that ensure the safety of both travellers and citizens. The island's tourism board is continuing to work with local operators to ensure that the same health and safety measures are followed in order to welcome back cruise lines to its shores. The news aligns with the announcement from the Centers for Disease Control which recently revealed that Americans could enjoy cruise vacations from as early as July if fully vaccinated.

For St Kitts and Nevis, this is welcome news as the nation relies on cruise tourism. In recent years, the islands have become a major cruise destination and has been recognised as "marquee destination" by the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association. Prior to the pandemic, St Kitts and Nevis hosted one million cruise passengers for two consecutive years, a milestone for the small islands. Developing the sector has remained a priority for the government, which commissioned the construction of a second cruise pier that can host up to three world class vessels simultaneously, a project funded by the country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme is one of the world's longest standing. Established in 1984, the programme has been inviting foreign investors to become citizens of the islands once making an economic contribution to its economy. Funds generated from the programme are then channelled back into national development in areas including healthcare, education, tourism and more.

In exchange, successful applicants gain access to a wealth of opportunities from increased travel freedom – an exclusive perk particularly as much of the world grapples with travel restrictions – to a lifelong citizenship that can be passed down through descent for generations to come. Over the last year, political uncertainty and economic instability has left many Americans, in particular, to reconsider their options, seeking out second citizenship as an insurance policy for the future.

