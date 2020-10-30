St Kitts and Nevis Prepares to Welcome Back Tourists

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis is preparing to welcome back international visitors as it readies to reopen its borders on October 31st. This dual-island nation first closed its borders in March and has since only reported 19 cases of COVID-19, all of which have now fully recovered. It has also had zero deaths. The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Hazel Laws, offered some updates during a press conference earlier this week on how the nation will tackle the border reopening.

According to Dr Laws, there has been in-service training for preventing and controlling the infection and all health personnel have been informed of new guidelines. All hospitals are also prepared to deal with any severe COVID-19 cases with a sufficient amount of supplies available if necessary. Additionally, the Robert L. Bradshaw international airport has been retrofitted to include updated health and safety measures.

Tourists travelling to St Kitts and Nevis must have a negative RT-PCR test 72 hours before departure date: "In-transit passengers, from within or outside of the [CARICOM Travel] Bubble without evidence of a valid negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test will be denied entry into St Kitts and Nevis. The Government of St Kitts and Nevis reserves the right to refuse any person who does not have a valid test result," said Merclyn Hughes, the Chief Immigration Officer.

Tourism is a main contributor to St Kitts and Nevis' economy, however, during the last few months, the dual-island nation had to rely on revenue from its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. The Programme is designed to enable foreign wealthy investors, and their families, to obtain citizenship after making a donation to the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF). The SGF, introduced in 2018 by Prime Minister Timothy Harris, has been hailed as being the most straightforward and quickest route to second citizenship.

Applicants under St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme need to undergo diligent vetting procedures that utilise both local and international agencies. Once successful, applicants gain access to a wide variety of benefits including travel freedom to nearly 160 destinations, a feat accomplished by Foreign Minister Mark Brantley, alternative business routes and the invaluable option of passing down citizenship for generations to come.

[email protected]

www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners

Related Links

http://www.csglobalpartners.com

