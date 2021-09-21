St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Highlights Nation's Progress on 38th Independence Anniversary

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Timothy Harris, addressed the nation on Sunday morning as the country celebrated its 38th Independence Day. Under the theme of "Adapt, Diversify, Recreate: Independence 38", Prime Minister Harris reflected on the adversity the country has overcome and the many strides it has made to develop a strong economic future.

On September 19th in 1983, St Kitts and Nevis became the smallest independent nation in the Western Hemisphere. After 38 years, the nation has held its own and has become a well-regarded country, not only recognised in the region but also on the international stage. It was also soon recognised by the UN, demonstrating that size does not matter; but rather the will and drive of their citizens.

"We made tremendous leaps in public health, education, infrastructure, economic transition, trade and international relations, human rights, sports and culture," said the Prime Minister. "We are constantly being rated among the best in the region, across so many international developmental indices. Literacy rate, per capita income, the rule of law, Debt to GDP ratios, ICT indicators, transparency and good governance are some examples of areas in which we have been leading our peers."

Despite a decline in tourism in the country in the previous year due to the continued global ramification of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Harris remains optimistic about the Federation and its economic growth. In March, his government predicted a 5.5 percent increase in economic activities in 2021 compared to 2020.

St Kitts and Nevis is also one of the leading Caribbean countries that provides investment incentives for businesses considering establishing an operation in the Caribbean, encouraging both domestic and foreign investment. Vetted non-nationals can also get St Kitts and Nevis citizenship through the country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, which has been ranked best in the world by the Financial Times' PWM magazine.

After successfully passing due diligence, investors can contribute to a government reserve that channels funds into social and infrastructural ventures in the country. New citizens attain restriction-free travel to nearly 160 destinations and the right to live and work in St Kitts and Nevis.

"On the whole, when we look at the world landscape and consider political stability, economic advancement, standards of living, and quality of life, as well as employment and investment opportunities, St Kitts and Nevis remains among the best places to live, and still proudly stands as the best run, best managed small island state in the world," the Prime Minister added.

