St Kitts and Nevis Reaffirms Ties with Brazil at UNESCO

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As diplomatic missions to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) have started to resume, the ambassador of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis to UNESCO met his counterpart representing Brazil. Dr David Doyle, Ambassador of St Kitts and Nevis to UNESCO, and His Excellency Santiago Irazabal Mourão, Ambassador of Brazil to UNESCO, identified areas of mutual interest to both countries.

The two discussed the capabilities of this specialised UN agency in natural science, education, and cultural heritage. Ambassador Mourão highlighted the significance of the relationship between St Kitts and Nevis and Brazil, which have had a long history of mutual support for each other.

His Excellency Irazabal Mourão stated: "With Ambassador Doyle, we reaffirmed the important links between Brazil and Saint-Kitts and the close cooperation of our countries at UNESCO. We consider that St Kitts and Nevis, as a prominent representative of the Small Islands Developing States. [The country] brings an important perspective to discussions within UNESCO, in particular to those related to the management of water and environment."

In response to the meeting, Hon. Jonel Powell, St Kitts and Nevis' Minister of Education, Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture, said that "Brazil represents one of the Federation's strongest allies in the region. I am delighted to learn that our relationships extend to collaborating at UNESCO in the pursuit of attaining the Sustainable Development Goals in critical areas like education and cultural heritage."

