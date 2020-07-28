St Kitts and Nevis Upgrades Its Infrastructure

LONDON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction sector is an important component of St Kitts and Nevis' plan to stimulate economic activity in the country. Since work resumed following pause onset by COVID-19, the government has made significant progress on construction projects over the past few weeks. Brown Hill and Craddock Road rehabilitation projects are close to completion, according to Hon. Spencer Brand, the Minister of Works in the Nevis Island Administration.

According to Foreign Minister Mark Brantley, the first phase of the Brown Hill Road rehabilitation project was completed in November, 2018, and work on the second phase began in 2019. The Craddock Road rehabilitation project, which entails changing pipelines and drainage works, began in November, 2018, and cost an estimated EC$4.8 million.

"In terms of the Craddock Road, we have made significant progress towards the completion of that project," said the Minister after touring both sites on July 23, 2020. "At the moment, we are completing the final section at the bottom of Craddock Road. We would have taken off a portion of the base, reconstructed the area and have completed the stonework for the re-alignment of the base," he added.

This comes in conjunction with the Old Road Bay rehabilitation project in Old Road Town. In 2018, recently re-elected Prime Minister Dr the Hon. Timothy Harris set out his plans for a national policy of sustaining growth and prosperity. The multi-million-dollar projects centre on community-based, long-term investments and assist employment. The government estimates that the Old Road Bay project alone can provide residents with over 120 new jobs.

Aligned with this policy is the country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme's Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF). It enables global individuals and their families to gain second citizenship by means of a monetary contribution. The fund option attracts investors by providing a faster, more straightforward and efficient route to St Kitts and Nevis' citizenship. All investments are put towards achieving growth and development in agriculture, tourism, commerce, education, and healthcare.

Since 1984, the nation has been setting an example in the investor immigration industry and its CBI Programme has come to be recognised as the Platinum Standard brand. St Kitts and Nevis also practices rigorous security measures. As part of the citizenship process, all applicants must pass due diligence checks before being approved under the CBI Programme.

