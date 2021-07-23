St Kitts and Nevis Welcomes Back Cruise Tourism for Fully Vaccinated Travellers

LONDON, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis is resuming its cruise sector as it welcomes the ultra-luxury cruise line Seabourn Odyssey. The ship will make a port call on the islands every week between July and October, bringing with it fully vaccinated travellers who have demonstrated the strict travel protocols outlined by the Ministry of Health.

Along with Seabourn, which is considered one of the world's leading luxury cruise lines, St Kitts and Nevis will also witness a steady increase over the summer of various other ships, including Celebrity Summit, Celebrity Equinox, Allure of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas. As tourism is one of the main drivers of its economy, the revival of St Kitts and Nevis' cruise sector is vital in generating revenue, particularly as the pandemic begins to ease off due to global vaccination programmes.

"We are pleased to welcome the Seabourn Odyssey to St Kitts and Nevis for the highly-anticipated restart of our cruise tourism sector," Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant said.

"St Kitts is a destination that remains in high demand amongst travellers and I want to thank our cruise line partners and our stakeholders here on island for working so diligently with us to ensure that all the necessary requirements were met to allow for the successful return of cruises to the Federation. This is indeed a propitious occasion as we begin rebuilding towards our preeminent cruise port position in the region," he added.

Prior to the pandemic, St Kitts and Nevis enjoyed a thriving tourism sector that saw the arrival of one million passengers for two consecutive years. It was also recognised as a marquee destination by the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association and the awarded best cruise destination by Caribbean Journal. The nation has invested heavily into the cruise sector, most recently using funds from its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme to build a second cruise port. Port Zante can host up to three world-class vessels simultaneously, bolstering the capacity of passengers on the islands.

Established in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI is the world's longest-standing programme. The process invites wealthy investors to become citizens once making an economic contribution to its Sustainable Growth Fund. The fund option is acclaimed as the quickest route to second citizenship, as reiterated by the annual CBI Index, which ranked the nation as offering the world's fastest citizenship timeline. All investments under the programme are channelled back into St Kitts and Nevis' national development.

Currently, families of up to four can enjoy a limited time offer that grants citizenship for $150,000 rather than the previous US195,000.

