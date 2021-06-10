St Kitts and Nevis Welcomes Hollywood's Elite to Shoot "Week in Paradise"

LONDON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, several Hollywood stars arrived on the Caribbean island of Nevis for the production of a new MSR Media romantic comedy, A Week in Paradise. Cast members of the movie include Malin Åkerman (Watchmen), Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), Philip Winchester (Strike Back), and Jack Donnelly (Atlantis).

A Week in Paradise will make the nature-filled Nevis the backdrop for Hollywood for the third time this year as producers search for locations away from the restrictions of COVID-19. The film is the first to start production under the three-year extension of a Nevis Island Administration (NIA) production deal. MSR Media recently completed production for their suspense thriller Assailant and wrapped principal photography for their new comedy feature film One Year Off earlier this year.

"St Kitts and Nevis has a magic about it that inspires transformation, so I am delighted that Malin and Connie are joining me on this journey. It's emotional, romantic, empowering and set on a beautiful tropical island," said MSR's Philippe Martinez, who will also direct the film.

The Premier of Nevis and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honourable Mark Brantley, welcomed the cast to Nevis and encouraged them to take advantage of the various wellness facilities available on the island. "I hope that [the cast] will enjoy all that our beautiful island has to offer not just for work but also to recharge and rejuvenate after the hustle and bustle of Hollywood," he added.

Like productions houses and directors, many Americans also want to escape to a 'paradise' after over a year of pandemic restrictions. St Kitts and Nevis is a beacon for sun, sand and nature unfound elsewhere in the Caribbean and thousands of tourists visit its shores every year.

With tourism acting as the main contributor of economic growth to the islands, St Kitts and Nevis looked to its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme to stay afloat financially over that last year. "Had it not been for the CBI programme, we would not have been able to respond as successfully as we have with respect to COVID-19," Prime Minister Timothy Harris said during a panel discussion earlier this year.

Established in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme is the world's longest-standing in the investment migration realm. The programme enables American families a secure nation to call home in exchange for an investment into its Sustainable Growth Fund. The fund utilises revenue generated to support different sectors of society, including tourism and healthcare.

Investors who want to become citizens of St Kitts and Nevis must first undergo stringent due diligence checks. Once successful, they gain access to a wealth of benefits from travel to nearly 160 destinations, the right to live and work in the country and the option to pass citizenship down for generations to come. Currently, investors can take advantage of a limited time offer that enables a family of four to acquire citizenship for the same price as a single applicant.

