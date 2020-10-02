St Kitts and Nevis Will Reopen Borders on October 31st

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis will reopen its borders to international commercial flights and travellers on October 31st. This was announced by Prime Minister Timothy Harris during the monthly press conference held at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). According to officials, this decision comes after careful consideration with the country's Chief Medical Officer. St Kitts and Nevis first closed borders to international visitors on March 25th.

According to Hazel Laws, the Chief Medical Officer, in order to minimise risk, all travellers will fall into one of two categories: those coming from the CARICOM Travel Bubble and those who are international visitors. Those coming from nations inside the bubble will have to provide a negative PCR test while individuals coming from outside the bubble will have a variety of COVID-approved accommodations to choose from. St Kitts and Nevis was also recently designated as a "No Travel Notice" required destination by the Centers for Disease Control due to having only 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with zero deaths.

"We have been working diligently to prepare for this reopening to ensure that we are ready to welcome travellers by training and certifying local businesses and individuals in the health and safety protocols they are required to meet and be certified in to be permitted to operate," said St Kitts Tourism Minister Lindsay F. P. Grant in a separate statement.

Tourism is one of the main drivers of economic growth on the islands. However, while the pandemic has triggered global lockdowns, the dual-island has relied on its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme to keep the nation afloat. The Programme enables foreign investors and their families to become citizens of the Federation once making an economic contribution to the Sustainable Growth Fund. The investment route is the fastest and most straightforward route to a second citizenship. Once undergoing the necessary security checks, successful applicants gain access to visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to nearly 160 destinations, alternative business opportunities and the chance to pass citizenship down for generations to come.

The Sustainable Growth Fund is currently offering applicants a limited-time offer with families of up to four who choose to become citizens only needing to invest $150,000 instead of $195,000. The offer will remain valid until January 15th, 2021.

