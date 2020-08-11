St Kitts and Nevis Will Require Visitors to Have Taken a COVID-19 Test

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The government of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis published the latest Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No.13) Regulations, 2020, on Saturday, August 8th . Valid until August 29th, the regulations set out new guidelines for the country as it prepares for its first phase of reopening its borders. Regarding international visitors, as of Monday, 10th August, the government announced that all passengers must take a RT-PCR test 72 hours before arriving in the country. The result must then be submitted via email.

With only 17 confirmed cases and zero deaths, St Kitts and Nevis has been effective in containing the spread of the virus. While borders remain closed, in the first phase of reopening, the country will welcome back nationals and their spouses, investors, and students enrolled at education institutions on the islands.

Abdias Samuel, Chair of the COVID-19 National Task Force, explained during the Emergency Operations Center briefing on August 8th that: "We continue to control our borders, our borders are closed. However, we have said we are going in phases whereby we started with the preparation of our nationals, then we moved onto our residents. [Regarding] residents, we know we have a number of individuals who are working in St Kitts and Nevis and they are contributing to our economic activities, hence, we allowed them to also return."

Since 1984, St Kitts and Nevis has been welcoming foreign investors to become citizens through its Citizenship by Investment Programme. In order to qualify, an applicant must pass the necessary security checks and then they can make an economic contribution to the Sustainable Growth Fund. This is the fastest and most straightforward route to second citizenship in St Kitts and Nevis. In return, investors gain benefits such as living in a secure, democratic country, the ability to pass their citizenship to future generations, and increased global mobility to over 150 destinations. St Kitts and Nevis has one of the strongest passports in the region in terms of visa-free travel – a priority for the Federation's Foreign Minister Mark Brantley.

The fund option also has a limited-time offer in place that enables a family of up to four to acquire citizenship for US$150,000 instead of US$195,000. The offer will remain valid until January 15th, 2021.

