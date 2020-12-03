St Kitts and Nevis Will Strengthen its 'Platinum Standard' Citizenship by Investment Programme in 2021

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Citizenship by Investment Programme in the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis will see changes in 2021. Prime Minister Dr the Hon. Timothy Harris announced last week that his administration would continue implementing new offerings and strengthening the legislative framework to support the growth of the immigration investment industry by drawing in the skills, expertise, network and other resources of its economic citizens.

The nation already introduced several changes in 2020. In the summer, the government launched a limited time offer for its Sustainable Growth Fund investment option that significantly reduced the investment quota for a family of up to four by $45,000. It also recently incorporated a policy that lets the applicant's siblings also qualify as dependants.

"For the next three years, we will continue to strengthen our programme, making it the continued leader in terms of its rigour, the robustness and the transparency," said the PM. "We will continue to be the global leader in innovation in response to market needs, most responsive and transparent in addressing our international obligations to our partner countries and the wider international community."

"While the world experiences a second global lockdown because of the pandemic, increasingly people are becoming aware of the value of having a second passport to access the safety of a back-up country and to be more able to travel freely worldwide," says Paul Singh, the Director of CS Global Partners, a London headquartered citizenship advisory.

Singh also added that the dual island country has transformed itself into a safe and desirable tourist, and now citizenship, destination. "St Kitts and Nevis, with its sunny and sandy beaches, good health care, low crime rate as well as good national infrastructure, has turned into one of the fastest-growing economies in the Caribbean."

The country has welcomed investor migrants for decades, running the longest and best-managed Citizenship by Investment Programme in the world. Its Programme is recognised as the 'Platinum Standard' in the global investment marketplace. Investors are walked through an application process that enables the granting of full citizenship in just 60 days with the accelerated application process system once passing security checks.

After the relevant financial contribution is made, investors and their families are granted nationality and issued internationally reputable passports giving their bearers visa-free access to 156 countries.

[email protected]

www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners