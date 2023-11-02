St. Kitts Celebrates Milestone Inaugural JetBlue Flight

St. Kitts Tourism Authority

02 Nov, 2023, 11:17 ET

The Highly Anticipated New Airlift Route Offers Year-Round Options for New York Travellers

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Kitts Tourism Authority is pleased to announce the milestone airlift route from New York (JFK) to St. Kitts (SKB) that took its maiden flight today, November 2, 2023. This new airlift route is an integral step towards expanding international travel opportunities and enhancing accessibility to the island.

"This new route is an important milestone that provides convenience to New York-based travellers and connects our island with the United States," said Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, International Transport, Civil Aviation, Urban Development, Employment, and Labour. "We are excited to welcome more U.S. visitors with this route, allowing them the opportunity to experience the exceptional Caribbean experiences that St. Kitts has to offer."

Prior to the inaugural flight's take-off, JetBlue and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority hosted an event at Terminal 5 in JFK that featured Caribbean-inspired food and beverages, island-themed decorations, and remarks from the JetBlue and comments from St. Kitts' Minister of Tourism, acknowledging the milestone of this highly anticipated airlift route. Before the first guests boarded their flight, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place, followed by a surprise and delight moment for travelers.

"The St. Kitts team has much to celebrate following the inaugural JetBlue flight and events at JFK," said Ellison "Tommy" Thompson, CEO of St. Kitts Tourism Authority. "We look forward to hosting both our new and returning visitors on the island to experience the genuine hospitality, warm-hearted people, and exciting experiences that await in St. Kitts."

The route is serviced by an A320 aircraft, which is configured with approximately 150-162 seats in a single-class layout. The direct, year-round service is available three times weekly and will offer seamless travel experiences to and from New York to St. Kitts. The service operates on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays providing travellers with greater flexibility. Seats are available for booking now.

St. Kitts is experiencing continuous growth in connectivity internationally. With the introduction of the new JetBlue route, St. Kitts will now have year-round service from New York (JFK), London (Gatwick), and Miami.

More information on the JetBlue flights can be found here: https://www.jetblue.com/ 

Visitors are reminded to regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority website (www.visitstkitts.com) for updates and information. 

About St. Kitts
St. Kitts is the larger of two islands that make up the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Eighteen miles of green mountain ranges stretch from Mount Liamuiga in the north to the southern peninsula—each end, an entirely different and equally fulfilling experience. The island's serendipitous location between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea gives its coast distinctively varied hues. Our beaches range from golden tones to salt-and-pepper and alluring black volcanic sand. Venture Deeper into the magic of St. Kitts and discover what the destination holds while simultaneously venturing introspectively into a journey of self-discovery. Peel back the many layers of our beautiful island to discover the culture, history, adventure, and culinary delights around every corner.

*If you are travelling to St. Kitts, it is required that you complete the online Immigration and Customs ED Form before arrival. Upon completion, you will receive a receipt with a QR code you must present upon arrival. Your QR code can be printed out or scanned directly from your phone. For more information about St. Kitts, visit visitstkitts.com.

Contact: Taylor Gallagher[email protected]

SOURCE St. Kitts Tourism Authority

News Releases in Similar Topics

