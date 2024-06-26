ST. KITTS MARRIOTT RESORT & THE ROYAL BEACH CASINO HAVE TEAMED UP WITH SHIPWRECK RUM TO PROVIDE TRAVELERS EXCLUSIVE TASTING EXPERIENCE PACKAGE

Embark on an unforgettable adventure and celebrate Shipwreck'd on St. Kitts

FRIGATE BAY, Saint Kitts, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Kitts Marriott is excited to announce the partnership with local rum maker, Shipwreck Rum. The property invites guests to dive into paradise and discover the hidden treasures of St. Kitts by booking the Shipwreck'd on St. Kitts package.

St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino’s signature Spiced Rum Punch, a twist on a classic rum punch

The St. Kitts Marriott is an integral part of the island's rum scene and culture, offering premium accommodations and breathtaking views. Guests can take advantage of new rum tasting events and explore the diverse flavors of Shipwreck Rum within the resort's elegant setting. Each variety is celebrated for its distinct taste and craftsmanship, making Shipwreck Rum a must-try for any rum enthusiast.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Brinley Gold Shipwreck Rum, a one-of-a-kind hand-crafted rum produced on the beautiful island of St. Kitts," said Kenneth Boyd, director of sales & marketing of St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino."St. Kitts Marriott and Shipwreck Rum have strong commonality between their guiding principles which makes this collaboration a natural fit. The resort is dedicated to creating an atmosphere that allows guests to have a familiar yet elevated experience."

Upon arrival, guests will enjoy a rum tasting during check-in. The hotel's restaurants and bars will feature specialty Shipwreck cocktails, including the popular Shipwreck Rum Punch. Guests can also book a rum tour and tasting at the Fairview Great House to sip cocktails while overlooking the Caribbean Sea from the 18th-century property.

Shipwreck Rum is a premium rum brand made by the Brinley family on the beautiful island of St. Kitts. Using only the finest quality ingredients to craft the world's best-flavored rums, Shipwreck features a range of award-winning rums including Spiced, Vanilla, Coconut, Coffee, Mango, and Coconut Rum Cream.

In addition to a curated basket of Rum and other island treats, guests who book this new experience will receive 20% off the room rate, massage services and golf along with a $20 USD Match Play for Casino, and one limited edition Autographed Bottle of Shipwreck Spiced Rum upon arrival (while quantities last). The Shipwreck'd package is available for booking from now until December 2024.

For more information or to reserve this package using code CUE, please visit St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino. Marriott and Shipwreck have also partnered for a St. Kitts Trip Giveaway sweepstakes. To learn more and sign up for a chance to win, go to www.ShipwreckedOnStKitts.com

Media Contact

Melissa Peña

Director of Public Relations, Caribbean

Marriott International Caribbean & Latin America

[email protected]

SOURCE Marriott International Caribbean & Latin America