St. Kitts Tourism Authority Sets Sights on Couples, Establishing the Island as the Premier Destination for Reconnection

The new "St. Kitts: Your New Love Language" campaign offers exclusive experiences for couples seeking a getaway

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This season, St. Kitts Tourism Authority is speaking the language of love, offering couples exclusive packages and exciting activities designed for reconnection, escape and indulgence. Through the new "St. Kitts: Your New Love Language" campaign, travelers can discover an off-the-beaten path destination for an adventurous escape or a luxurious, intimate retreat.

St. Kitts' mountainous evergreen landscapes, black and champagne beaches, and historic estates accent a destination that is uncrowded yet vibrant, giving couples the opportunity to be playful again.

The destination offers a variety of exciting activities for couples, whether they're eloping or seeking to reconnect through adventure and relaxation. From hiking the island's dormant Mount Liamuiga and exploring its lush, expanding rainforests to parasailing, night kayaking, savoring intimate sea- or mountain-view dinners, and unwinding at luxury hotel spas.

"St. Kitts provides ease and the absence of crowds for couples wishing to elope or escape from their everyday stress," said the Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Urban Development, Marsha Henderson. "Our new 'St. Kitts: Your New Love Language' campaign invites couples to explore fresh ways to connect, escape, and celebrate their love on our island. This winter, our airline partners have made it easier to get to us, with non-stop direct service from Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Newark, and New York."

As part of the campaign, which is running through February 2025, St. Kitts' hotel partners are offering exclusive experiences and special deals for couples to create memories with a "just the two of us" experience.

BELLE MONT SANCTUARY RESORT

Enjoy a luxurious stay at Belle Mont with a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine upon arrival. Guests can indulge in a unique "Make Your Own Scrub" experience for two, a 45-minute activity that introduces the basics of blending herbs and oils to create custom body and face scrubs. Each guest prepares two personalized scrubs, which they can take home, with seasonal herbs and oils used to make each session distinctive.

PARK HYATT ST. KITTS CHRISTOPHE HARBOUR

Park Hyatt guests can reserve a romantic starlight 3-course dinner, providing an unforgettable evening with scenic views. Couples can also unwind with a 50-minute couples massage at the Sugar Mill Spa & Sanctuary. The experience includes daily breakfast for two at the Great House, roundtrip private airport transfers, and a bottle of champagne with truffles upon arrival to enhance the romantic getaway.

KOI RESORT, CURIO COLLECTION BY HILTON

Guests staying at KOI Resort for three or more nights are rewarded with 5,000 Hilton Honors Points. For an extra-special evening, couples can reserve the Cabana Dining Package for $500 (plus taxes), which includes a private cabana set up under the stars for an intimate dining ambiance. The evening features a chef-crafted 4-course menu, paired with a bottle of sparkling wine to make the moment unforgettable.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM ST. KITTS RESORT

The "Night of Romance" package, priced at $270 , includes accommodation with breakfast, a late check-out at 2 p.m. , and a choice of a bottle of wine, champagne, or sparkling cider, plus a box of chocolates for an added treat.

, includes accommodation with breakfast, a late check-out at , and a choice of a bottle of wine, champagne, or sparkling cider, plus a box of chocolates for an added treat. For a relaxing day at the pool, guests can choose the "Love at the Pool" package for $110 , offering day passes for two couples. This package includes welcome cocktails, a starter appetizer, poolside service, and a 5% discount on food and beverage purchases.

About St. Kitts

St. Kitts is the larger of two islands that make up the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Eighteen miles of green mountain ranges stretch from Mount Liamuiga in the north to the southern peninsula—each end, an entirely different and equally fulfilling experience. The island's serendipitous location between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea gives its coast distinctively varied hues. Our beaches range from golden tones to salt-and-pepper and alluring black volcanic sand. Venture Deeper into the magic of St. Kitts and discover what the destination holds while simultaneously venturing introspectively into a journey of self-discovery. Peel back the many layers of our beautiful island to discover the culture, history, adventure, and culinary delights around every corner.

*If you are travelling to St. Kitts, it is required that you complete the online Immigration and Customs ED Form before arrival. Upon completion, you will receive a receipt with a QR code that you must present upon arrival in St. Kitts. Your QR code can be printed out or scanned directly from your phone. For more information about St. Kitts, visit visitstkitts.com.

