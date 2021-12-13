ST. LANDRY HOMESTEAD NAMES JUDE RAMSAY ACADIANA MARKET PRESIDENT

"Jude has built a solid reputation for doing exceptional work for customers in the retail, mortgage and commercial segments of the business," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank and Catalyst Bancorp, Inc., its parent holding company. "He is a humble and driven leader who is going to position our team to grow our customer base by providing a superior level of service."

"We're building a business-focused community bank with a reputation for going above and beyond for our customers," said Ramsay. "We not only want to provide our customers with excellent banking products and technology, we'll also provide sound financial advice to help position them for growth and further success."

Mr. Ramsay most recently served as Commercial Banker for Hancock Whitney Bank. Previously, he served as Business Banking Relationship Manager, Branch Manager and Mortgage Loan Officer for Chase Bank. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from the University of Louisiana. He is a graduate of St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette and Leadership Lafayette Class XXXIII. He serves as Vice President and is a member of the Board of Directors of Volunteer Instructors Teaching Adults ("VITA") serving Lafayette and Opelousas.

About St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, N. A.

St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, founded in 1922, is a federally-chartered savings bank that serves the banking needs of customers in the Acadiana region of south central Louisiana. We operate from our headquarters and main banking office in Opelousas, Louisiana, as well as three additional full service branch offices located in St. Landry Parish and two full service branch offices located in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana. At The Homestead, we are focused on fueling business and improving lives across our region. By working together, we can grow our economy and provide our children with the opportunity to raise their families here as well.

For further information contact:

Joseph B. Zanco, President and CEO

(337) 948-3033

SOURCE St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank