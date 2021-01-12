St. Louis Based Electro Savings Credit Union Chooses LEVEL5 as Growth Partner

"We're thrilled to be working with CEO, Jim Struble, and all the good folks over at Electro Savings," said LEVEL5 President, Luke Kassler. "We're honored to be their Design-Builder of choice and know they have the confidence in our team due to the outstanding work we have done across the Midwest."

"Jim and the Electro Savings team have been tremendous to work with," said Mike Colvin, EVP/Principal at LEVEL5. "From understanding the overall strategic drivers to early stage design meetings, we've been in lock step and am truly excited to see the finished product."

Electro Savings Credit Union engaged with LEVEL5 in what is described as an "integrated assignment," utilizing all five levels of service, including Consulting, Site Selection, Design, Construction and employee training.

"We're thrilled to be working with LEVEL5," added Electro Savings CEO, Jim Struble. "There are numerous design-build companies focusing on credit unions, but it was LEVEL5's data-driven approach and reputation that drove our decision to work with them."

Groundbreaking for construction has occurred, with an anticipated completion and open date set for this summer.

About LEVEL5

LEVEL5 is a national Design-Build firm with a focus on the financial industry, helping banks and credit unions across the country aggressively grow by constructing state-of-the-art branches, headquarters and operation centers.

LEVEL5 brings a data-driven approach to Design-Build, offering Consulting services in addition to its Site Selection, Design, Construction and Innovation services.

Founded in 2002, LEVEL5 is headquartered in Atlanta, with regional offices in Raleigh and Salt Lake City.

